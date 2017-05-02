Aaron Hernandez car in which he allegedly murdered two men is for sale

It’s not O.J. Simpson’s white Ford Bronco, but it’s close. Creeps everywhere will be happy to learn that Aaron Hernandez’s murder / death car, in which he was alleged to have killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in, is for sale on eBay.

Hernandez was acquitted of the murders of de Abreu and Furtado just five days prior to his death.

Buddy Clair, a car dealer in Westford, Massachusetts, put the car on eBay this week and it’s going for a cool $19,300. Bidding ends Sunday.

RELATED: 3 possible reasons Aaron Hernandez committed suicide

Here is Clair’s sell job on the vehicle:

This is the REAL DEAL !!! Aaron Hernandez' infamous silver Toyota 4-runner. As seen in the New York Times, we're auctioning off this piece of Patriots football memorabilia. This Toyota was given to Hernandez to drive by Fox Toyota in East Providence Rhode Island, for guest appearances, and signings at the dealership, as he was rising to stardom as a tight-end tandem with Rob Gronkowski. This is the 4-runner Boston Police had been searching for in connection with a shooting outside a boston nightclub. The vehicle was found in Hernandez, uncles garage in Bristol Rhode Island, and brought to Boston Police departments impound yard, where it has been until last week. The Toyota is just the way it came from the impound yard, and still has the black soot on the map lights, and sunroof switch where the police dusted for finger prints !! The SUV has 53,000 miles on the odometer, and runs great !! The winner of the auction will also receive a framed jersey autographed, by Hernandez himself. Nows your chance to own this infamous piece of famous football memorabilia !!

Call Buddy 978-846-2783