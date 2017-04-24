Aaron Hernandez gay rumors: What did suicide letters, notes say?

The Aaron Hernandez gay rumors heated up this past weekend, with several reputable outlets covering the story – including the NY Daily News – which placed it on its Saturday cover.

Hernandez’s funeral was held on Monday and prior to his burial in Bristol, Connecticut, his family was given the three suicide notes left behind in his prison cell.

The suicide letters were written to his wife, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, his four-year-old daughter, and his gay prison lover, according to Newsweek, the British tabloid The Daily Mail, and multiple other reports.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Hernandez’s gay lover in jail was 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy and that Kennedy was the last person to see the former Patriots star alive. According to WBZ – Boston, Hernandez gave a “22-year-old close friend and fellow inmate” a $50,000 watch just prior to committing suicide last week.

Kennedy was arrested in January of 2015 after robbing a Cumberland Farms in Northbridge, Massachusetts with a butcher knife and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Boston reporter Michele McPhee, who initially joked about the Hernandez gay rumors two days prior to his death, wrote the Newsweek piece and also wrote that Hernandez allegedly had an “intimate relationship” with a “male former high school classmate.”

“Hernndez’s alleged longtime male lover, the high school friend, was interviewed extensively by authorities after [Odin Lloyd’s] murder, and was forced to testify in front of a grand jury. Law enforcement officials also say Hernandez moved a large amount of money into three accounts shortly before his arrest for the Lloyd killing: one account was for his fiancée; a second was for his daughter; the third, where the most money was moved, was for that friend.”

All three suicide letters were emailed to Jenkins-Hernandez’s attorney, according to NBC News, but Paul Jarvey – spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, could not confirm to NBC News that the third letter was for Hernandez’s alleged gay lover.

“The information I have is unclear,” Jarvey told NBC News.

Jenkins-Hernandez filed a motion Monday morning in Bristol County Superior Court seeking the release of the letters as she wanted them prior to the 1 p.m. funeral. Jenkins-Hernandez was granted that request.

“The family desperately needed closure that the suicide notes would provide,” Attorney George Leontire wrote in the motion, according to NBC News. “The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one’s final thoughts.”

McPhee tweeted on Monday afternoon that the “lawyer for Aaron Hernandez friend – convicted robber Kyle Kennedy – confirms the third letter found in cell was written to him and they want it.”