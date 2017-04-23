Celtics regain home court advantage, series with Bulls tied

The Celtics and Bulls have been going at it in the 2017 NBA Playoffs for a week now. We're now four games in, headed to Game 5, and neither team has won on its home floor.

Boston regained home court advantage on Sunday night, dumping Chicago, 104-95.

The C's raced out to a 30-18 lead after one quarter, the second straight game in which they scored over 30 points in the first. The Bulls chipped away, however, and actually took the lead, 65-63, late in the third quarter. But the Celtics - led by Isaiah Thomas' team-high 33 points - never let the game get away from them.

Thomas has averaged 25.5 points per game in the series despite losing his sister in a car accident on April 15.

"It's unfathomable the way he's played on the court," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said of Thomas this past week. "What he's done has been remarkable."

Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 33 points for Chicago.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Boston (8 p.m., TNT, CSNNE).