Celtics slammed in Game 4 by Wizards, series tied

Unlike the Celtics' series with Chicago, their series with the Wizards is a home chalk deal. The home team has won each game in the Boston - Washington semi-final series so far, with the Wizards blowing out the C's in Game 4, 121-102.

Isaiah Thomas was held in check by Washington Sunday night, scoring 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

The Wizards backcourt combo of John Wall and Bradley Beal were outstanding, scoring 27 and 29 respectively.

The Celtics actually held a lead of 24-20 after one quarter and the game was tied at 48 at halftime. But Washington came out of halftime firing, outscoring the Celtics 42-20 in the third quarter.

Game 5 of the series is at TD Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m., TNT).