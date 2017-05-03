Donald Trump lies at the golf course

At the Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia, there is a plaque between the 14th and 15th holes honoring a Civil War battle, according to Golf Digest. The plaque is signed by Trump and says the following: “Many great American soldiers, both of the North and South, died at this spot. The casualties were so great that the water would turn red and thus became known as ‘The River of Blood.’ It is my great honor to have preserved this important section of the Potomac River!”

The only problem here is that the battle apparently never took place.

“No. Uh-uh. No way. Nothing like that ever happened there,” Richard Gillespie, the executive director of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, told the NY Times.

Baltimore vs. Boston

The AL East race is going to be a fun one this year as the Orioles, Yankees and Red Sox all look like they have playoff-caliber teams. The three teams are separated by just 2.5 games atop the division standings.

The bad blood right now between the Red Sox and Orioles rivals that of the Red Sox – Yankees battles of the early 2000s, and it’s clear Boston – Baltimore is “a thing” right now. Boston vs. New York? Not so much.

With the Celtics and Wizards facing off in the playoffs too, the folks in the greater D.C. area aren’t in love with us right now. Throw in Ravens – Patriots, which also has some great history, mostly due to blowhards John Harbaugh and Terrell Suggs and D.C. might be our biggest geographical rival right now.

Malcolm Butler is back

With LeGarrette Blount looking like he’s going to sign with the Giants or Lions, the Celtics are going to need a new Patriots player to become their top celebrity fan. It may just be Malcolm Butler, of all people, as he was sitting courtside for Game 2 of the Celtics – Wizards series wearing a Red Sox hat.

According to Jeff Howe, of the Boston Herald, Butler reported to Gillette Stadium this week for the team’s voluntary offseason workout program. After all the contract crap he went through this offseason (a Saints trade seemed like a done deal on numerous occasions), it looks like the hero of Super Bowl 49 is here to stay … at least through the 2017 season.

Good for Butler for putting on a happy face.

No word on if he bumped into Bill Belichick at the game, as the HC of the NEP was lurking over the court in a luxury box – looking all Emperor Palpatine-ish.