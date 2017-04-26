Jimmy Garoppolo trade unlikely according to Mike Mayock

For as crazy as things got with the Patriots in free agency, things will likely be quiet this weekend. There hasn’t been much buzz on the Malcolm Butler trade front and not even a whisper on Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter insists that Jimmy G won’t be traded and NFL Network’s Mike Mayock told Metro Philly’s Evan Macy this week that he thinks Garoppolo is in Foxboro for the foreseeable future.

“I think only Bill [Belichick] knows the answer to that one and I wouldn’t presume to know but it makes it difficult because it’s a contract year, obviously,” Mayock said. “He has played so well in his short time that you look at a 40-year-old Tom Brady and say, ‘as good as it’s been, at some point it’s gonna break down.’ If it happens in Week 3 or Week 5, you have a capable backup you are confident in winning with. It just gets a little complicated if it gets out there and you can’t re-sign him. If Cleveland came out with a crazy offer you’d have to consider it, but my gut tells me that the security blanket is too valuable for the Patriots.”

Cleveland has the No. 1 and No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday. The Browns apparently want to have a pair of picks in the top 8, one to pick Texas A&M defensive Myles Garrett and the other to select a quarterback - likely North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky.