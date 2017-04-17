Updated: 2017 Boston Marathon full results (list of runner names)

Here is a list of the runners who crossed the finish line on Marathon Monday in Boston.

Men’s

1. Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:09:37

2. Galen Rupp, USA, 2:09:58

3. Suguru Osako, Japan, 2:10:28

4. Shadrack Biwott, USA, 2:12:08

5. Wilson Chebet, Kenya, 2:12:35

6. Abdi Abdirahman, USA, 2:12:45

7. Augustus Maiyo, USA, 2:13:16

8. Dino Sefir, Ethiopia, 2:14:26

9. Luke Puskedra, USA, 2:14:45

10. Jared Ward, USA, 2:15:28

For complete results, click here.

Women’s

1. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya 2:21:52

2. Rose Chelimo, Bahrain, 2:22:51

3. Jordan Hassay, USA, 2:23:00

4. Desiree Linden, USA, 2:25:06

5. Gladys Cherono, Kenya, 2:27:20

6. Valentine Kipketer, Kenya, 2:29:35

7. Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia, 2:30:58

8. Brigid Kosgei, Kenya, 2:31:48

9. Diane Nukuri, Burundi, 2:32:24

10. Ruti Aga, Ethiopia, 2:33:26

To search for a runner, click here.