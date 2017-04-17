Updated: 2017 Boston Marathon full results (list of runner names)

Here is a list of the runners who crossed the finish line on Marathon Monday in Boston.
Men’s
1. Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:09:37
2. Galen Rupp, USA, 2:09:58
3. Suguru Osako, Japan, 2:10:28
4. Shadrack Biwott, USA, 2:12:08
5. Wilson Chebet, Kenya, 2:12:35
6. Abdi Abdirahman, USA, 2:12:45
7. Augustus Maiyo, USA, 2:13:16
8. Dino Sefir, Ethiopia, 2:14:26
9. Luke Puskedra, USA, 2:14:45
10. Jared Ward, USA, 2:15:28
Women’s
1. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya 2:21:52
2. Rose Chelimo, Bahrain, 2:22:51
3. Jordan Hassay, USA, 2:23:00
4. Desiree Linden, USA, 2:25:06
5. Gladys Cherono, Kenya, 2:27:20
6. Valentine Kipketer, Kenya, 2:29:35
7. Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia, 2:30:58
8. Brigid Kosgei, Kenya, 2:31:48
9. Diane Nukuri, Burundi, 2:32:24
10. Ruti Aga, Ethiopia, 2:33:26