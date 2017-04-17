 
Updated: 2017 Boston Marathon full results (list of runner names)

Runner name, search list links

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 17, 2017
List of 2017 Boston Marathon finishers
Kenya's Edna Kiplagat and Geoffrey Kirui celebrate winning the 2017 Boston Marathon. Getty Images

Here is a list of the runners who crossed the finish line on Marathon Monday in Boston.

 

Men’s

1.     Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:09:37

2.     Galen Rupp, USA, 2:09:58

3.     Suguru Osako, Japan, 2:10:28

4.     Shadrack Biwott, USA, 2:12:08

5.     Wilson Chebet, Kenya, 2:12:35

6.     Abdi Abdirahman, USA, 2:12:45

7.     Augustus Maiyo, USA, 2:13:16

8.     Dino Sefir, Ethiopia, 2:14:26

9.     Luke Puskedra, USA, 2:14:45

10.  Jared Ward, USA, 2:15:28

For complete results, click here.

 

Women’s

1.     Edna Kiplagat, Kenya 2:21:52

2.     Rose Chelimo, Bahrain, 2:22:51

3.     Jordan Hassay, USA, 2:23:00

4.     Desiree Linden, USA, 2:25:06

5.     Gladys Cherono, Kenya, 2:27:20

6.     Valentine Kipketer, Kenya, 2:29:35

7.     Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia, 2:30:58

8.     Brigid Kosgei, Kenya, 2:31:48

9.     Diane Nukuri, Burundi, 2:32:24

10.  Ruti Aga, Ethiopia, 2:33:26

To search for a runner, click here.

