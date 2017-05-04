Brielle Biermann Zolciak hot new Instagram pics, photos gallery

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann tweeted at Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday night as asked her who her daughter, Brielle, need to “blow” in order to meet her husband, John Legend.

“@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL May 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” Zolciak wrote.

To her credit, Teigen responded: “@Kimzolciak Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral.”

Brielle Biermann knew what she was in for when she woke up Thursday, tweeting, “This will be the longest day ever … exhausted … people only have a sense of humor when it benefits them.”

Brielle Biermann is 20-years-old. Here is a link to her Instagram.