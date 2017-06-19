UPDATED: Projecting Golden Knights picks at NHL expansion draft

June 21 will be a momentous day in the NHL as its newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will announce their selections in the 2017 expansion draft and round out their roster.

For those of you who don’t know how expansion drafts work, the Golden Knights will be allowed to choose one player from each of the other 30 franchises. The pre-existing clubs submitted a list of players—seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie OR eight skaters and a goalie—they wish to protect from Vegas on Sunday.

The rest, as long as they aren’t first or second-year players and unsigned draft choices can be snapped up.

With 30 selections, Vegas must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies while also keeping their team salary under a combined $73 million.

Here is how I think their roster could shape up come draft day. For my first version, which came before the protected lists were submitted, click here:

Vegas Golden Knights projected expansion draft selections

PLAYER POSITION FORMER TEAM ‘16-17 SALARY Mikhail Grigorenko Center Colorado Avalanche $1. million Cody Eakin Center Dallas Stars $3.85 million Jonathan Marchessault Center Florida Panthers $750,000 Nic Dowd Center Los Angeles Kings $640,000 Jordan Weal Center Philadelphia Flyers $650,000 Brock Nelson Left Wing New York Islanders $2.5 million William Carrier Left Wing Buffalo Sabres $689,167 Magnus Paajarvi Left Wing St. Louis Blues $700,000 Kerby Rychel Left Wing Toronto Maple Leafs $863,333 Reid Boucher Left Wing Vancouver Canucks $715,000 Josh Anderson Right Wing Columbus Blue Jackets $678,333 Radim Vrbata Right Wing Arizona Coyotes $1 million Lee Stempniak Right Wing Carolina Hurricanes $2.5 million James Neal Right Wing Nashville Predators $5 million Beau Bennett Right Wing New Jersey Devils $725,000 Sami Vatanen Defense Anaheim Ducks $4.875 million Brett Kulak Defense Calgary Flames $656,667 Trevor van Riemsdyk Defense Chicago Blackhawks $825,000 Ryan Sproul Defense Detroit Red Wings $625,000 Griffin Reinhart Defense Edmonton Oilers $863,333 Matt Dumba Defense Minnesota Wild $2.55 million Nikita Nesterov Defense Montreal Canadiens $725,000 Colin Miller Defense Boston Bruins $1 million Fredrik Claesson Defense Ottawa Senators $700,000 Brenden Dillon Defense San Jose Sharks $3.27 million Jake Dotchin Defense Tampa Bay Lightning $616,667 Toby Enstrom Defense Winnipeg Jets $5.75 million Marc-Andre Fleury Goalie Pittsburgh Penguins $5.75 million Philipp Grubauer Goalie Washington Capitals $750,000 Antti Raanta Goalie New York Rangers $1 million

This roster contains 15 forwards, 12 defensemen, three goalies and would come in at a total of $52,517,500, which would give the Golden Knights an additional $20,482,500 in cap space.