Sports

UPDATED: Projecting Golden Knights picks at NHL expansion draft

The NHL's newest franchise in Las Vegas will pick one player from each of the 30 other franchises on Wednesday.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 19, 2017
Vegas Golden Knights reveal their new logo as an NHL franchise. (Photo: Getty Images)
The Vegas Golden Knights will see most of its roster completed on June 21 with the 2017 NHL expansion draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

June 21 will be a momentous day in the NHL as its newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will announce their selections in the 2017 expansion draft and round out their roster.

For those of you who don’t know how expansion drafts work, the Golden Knights will be allowed to choose one player from each of the other 30 franchises. The pre-existing clubs submitted a list of players—seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie OR eight skaters and a goalie—they wish to protect from Vegas on Sunday.

The rest, as long as they aren’t first or second-year players and unsigned draft choices can be snapped up.

With 30 selections, Vegas must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies while also keeping their team salary under a combined $73 million.

Here is how I think their roster could shape up come draft day. For my first version, which came before the protected lists were submitted, click here:

Vegas Golden Knights projected expansion draft selections

PLAYER

POSITION

FORMER TEAM

‘16-17 SALARY

Mikhail Grigorenko

Center

Colorado Avalanche

$1. million

Cody Eakin

Center

Dallas Stars

$3.85 million

Jonathan Marchessault

Center

Florida Panthers

$750,000

Nic Dowd

Center

Los Angeles Kings

$640,000

Jordan Weal

Center

Philadelphia Flyers

$650,000

Brock Nelson

Left Wing

New York Islanders

$2.5 million

William Carrier

Left Wing

Buffalo Sabres

$689,167

Magnus Paajarvi

Left Wing

St. Louis Blues

$700,000

Kerby Rychel

Left Wing

Toronto Maple Leafs

$863,333

Reid Boucher

Left Wing

Vancouver Canucks

$715,000

Josh Anderson

Right Wing

Columbus Blue Jackets

$678,333

Radim Vrbata

Right Wing

Arizona Coyotes

$1 million

Lee Stempniak

Right Wing

Carolina Hurricanes

$2.5 million

James Neal

Right Wing

Nashville Predators

$5 million

Beau Bennett

Right Wing

New Jersey Devils

$725,000

Sami Vatanen

Defense

Anaheim Ducks

$4.875 million

Brett Kulak

Defense

Calgary Flames

$656,667

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Defense

Chicago Blackhawks

$825,000

Ryan Sproul

Defense

Detroit Red Wings

$625,000

Griffin Reinhart

Defense

Edmonton Oilers

$863,333

Matt Dumba

Defense

Minnesota Wild

$2.55 million

Nikita Nesterov

Defense

Montreal Canadiens

$725,000

Colin Miller

Defense

Boston Bruins

$1 million

Fredrik Claesson

Defense

Ottawa Senators

$700,000

Brenden Dillon

Defense

San Jose Sharks

$3.27 million

Jake Dotchin

Defense

Tampa Bay Lightning

$616,667

Toby Enstrom

Defense

Winnipeg Jets

$5.75 million

Marc-Andre Fleury

Goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins

$5.75 million

Philipp Grubauer

Goalie

Washington Capitals

$750,000

Antti Raanta

Goalie

New York Rangers

$1 million

 

This roster contains 15 forwards, 12 defensemen, three goalies and would come in at a total of $52,517,500, which would give the Golden Knights an additional $20,482,500 in cap space. 

 

