UPDATED: Projecting Golden Knights picks at NHL expansion draft

June 21 will be a momentous day in the NHL as its newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, will announce their selections in the 2017 expansion draft and round out their roster.
For those of you who don’t know how expansion drafts work, the Golden Knights will be allowed to choose one player from each of the other 30 franchises. The pre-existing clubs submitted a list of players—seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie OR eight skaters and a goalie—they wish to protect from Vegas on Sunday.
The rest, as long as they aren’t first or second-year players and unsigned draft choices can be snapped up.
With 30 selections, Vegas must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies while also keeping their team salary under a combined $73 million.
Here is how I think their roster could shape up come draft day. For my first version, which came before the protected lists were submitted, click here:
Vegas Golden Knights projected expansion draft selections
|
PLAYER
|
POSITION
|
FORMER TEAM
|
‘16-17 SALARY
|
Mikhail Grigorenko
|
Center
|
Colorado Avalanche
|
$1. million
|
Cody Eakin
|
Center
|
Dallas Stars
|
$3.85 million
|
Jonathan Marchessault
|
Center
|
Florida Panthers
|
$750,000
|
Nic Dowd
|
Center
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
$640,000
|
Jordan Weal
|
Center
|
Philadelphia Flyers
|
$650,000
|
Brock Nelson
|
Left Wing
|
New York Islanders
|
$2.5 million
|
William Carrier
|
Left Wing
|
Buffalo Sabres
|
$689,167
|
Magnus Paajarvi
|
Left Wing
|
St. Louis Blues
|
$700,000
|
Kerby Rychel
|
Left Wing
|
Toronto Maple Leafs
|
$863,333
|
Reid Boucher
|
Left Wing
|
Vancouver Canucks
|
$715,000
|
Josh Anderson
|
Right Wing
|
Columbus Blue Jackets
|
$678,333
|
Radim Vrbata
|
Right Wing
|
Arizona Coyotes
|
$1 million
|
Lee Stempniak
|
Right Wing
|
Carolina Hurricanes
|
$2.5 million
|
James Neal
|
Right Wing
|
Nashville Predators
|
$5 million
|
Beau Bennett
|
Right Wing
|
New Jersey Devils
|
$725,000
|
Sami Vatanen
|
Defense
|
Anaheim Ducks
|
$4.875 million
|
Brett Kulak
|
Defense
|
Calgary Flames
|
$656,667
|
Trevor van Riemsdyk
|
Defense
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
$825,000
|
Ryan Sproul
|
Defense
|
Detroit Red Wings
|
$625,000
|
Griffin Reinhart
|
Defense
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
$863,333
|
Matt Dumba
|
Defense
|
Minnesota Wild
|
$2.55 million
|
Nikita Nesterov
|
Defense
|
Montreal Canadiens
|
$725,000
|
Colin Miller
|
Defense
|
Boston Bruins
|
$1 million
|
Fredrik Claesson
|
Defense
|
Ottawa Senators
|
$700,000
|
Brenden Dillon
|
Defense
|
San Jose Sharks
|
$3.27 million
|
Jake Dotchin
|
Defense
|
Tampa Bay Lightning
|
$616,667
|
Toby Enstrom
|
Defense
|
Winnipeg Jets
|
$5.75 million
|
Marc-Andre Fleury
|
Goalie
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
$5.75 million
|
Philipp Grubauer
|
Goalie
|
Washington Capitals
|
$750,000
|
Antti Raanta
|
Goalie
|
New York Rangers
|
$1 million
This roster contains 15 forwards, 12 defensemen, three goalies and would come in at a total of $52,517,500, which would give the Golden Knights an additional $20,482,500 in cap space.