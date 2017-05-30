Home
 
Jeb Bush backs out on Derek Jeter and purchase of Marlins

Bush and Jeter won the bid to buy the Marlins in late April.
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 30, 2017
Derek Jeter Jimmy Fallon Sitting
Derek Jeter will have to wait to own a Major League Baseball franchise after Jeb Bush backed out of their deal on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees All-Star Derek Jeter’s dream of buying a Major League Baseball team might have to wait a little longer than anticipated.

After winning the auction to buy the Miami Marlins among a group headed by himself and Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor “is no longer interested” in buying the team, a source told the Associated Press (h/t WSVN.com) on Tuesday.

A reason why Bush has suddenly backed out has not been disclosed as of yet.

The source stated that “Gov. Bush has great respect for Derek Jeter and Derek remains a great friend… He’s looking forward to a great rest of the season for the Marlins.”

Bush was expected to be the controlling owner of the team while Jeter assumed an active role within the organization after their group met the $1.3 billion price tag at auction on April 25.

The AP source disclosed that Jeter might still attempt to catch on with another investor’s bid. The reported current frontrunner to now buy the team from Jeffrey Loria is a group led by Tagg Romney, son of Mitt, which includes former Atlanta Braves and New York Mets pitcher Tom Glavine. 

