K Michelle new NSFW pics, photos, Instagram gallery

Kimberly Michelle Pate, best known as K. Michelle, was in the news this past weekend for two different reasons.
The good news is that the R&B singer received a “Distinguished Alumni Award from Florida A&M University.
“It all started with a yodeling scholarship,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “I am truly thankful to be an honoree at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! #ILoveMyHBCU #FAMU.”
Her trip there wasn’t too fun, however, as she claims that a TSA agent touched her inappropriately at the airport.
“This lady basically fingered me checking me at TSA,” Michelle wrote on Twitter. “Honestly it was disgusting like she was enjoying it … No there was no patting. She was completely in my vagina, like I felt her finger. I was prechecked in/priority & had an airport greeter.”