K Michelle new NSFW pics, photos, Instagram gallery

Hot pictures of the R&B singer
By
Matt Burke
 Published : May 30, 2017
K_Michelle_NSFW_pics_photos_InstagramK_Michelle_NSFW_pics_photos_InstagramK_Michelle_NSFW_pics_photos_InstagramK_Michelle_NSFW_pics_photos_InstagramK_Michelle_NSFW_pics_photos_Instagram

Kimberly Michelle Pate, best known as K. Michelle, was in the news this past weekend for two different reasons.

The good news is that the R&B singer received a “Distinguished Alumni Award from Florida A&M University.

“It all started with a yodeling scholarship,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “I am truly thankful to be an honoree at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! #ILoveMyHBCU #FAMU.”

(Scroll through the pics above and below for NSFW pics of Michelle.)

Her trip there wasn’t too fun, however, as she claims that a TSA agent touched her inappropriately at the airport.

“This lady basically fingered me checking me at TSA,” Michelle wrote on Twitter. “Honestly it was disgusting like she was enjoying it … No there was no patting. She was completely in my vagina, like I felt her finger. I was prechecked in/priority & had an airport greeter.”

Here is Michelle's Instagram.

Here is Michelle's Twitter.

 

 

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

💋💋💋💋 📷:@Mr_6ft7

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

Hey New York! I think it's time for some listening session fun🌻

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

Slim thick🌻

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

 

Nope, i'm not pregnant. I just had some ribs from @puffandpetalslounge Thick girl problems🌻

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

