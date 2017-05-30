K Michelle new NSFW pics, photos, Instagram gallery

Kimberly Michelle Pate, best known as K. Michelle, was in the news this past weekend for two different reasons.

The good news is that the R&B singer received a “Distinguished Alumni Award from Florida A&M University.

“It all started with a yodeling scholarship,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. “I am truly thankful to be an honoree at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! #ILoveMyHBCU #FAMU.”

(Scroll through the pics above and below for NSFW pics of Michelle.)

RELATED: Hot Aly Raisman pics

Her trip there wasn’t too fun, however, as she claims that a TSA agent touched her inappropriately at the airport.

“This lady basically fingered me checking me at TSA,” Michelle wrote on Twitter. “Honestly it was disgusting like she was enjoying it … No there was no patting. She was completely in my vagina, like I felt her finger. I was prechecked in/priority & had an airport greeter.”

Here is Michelle's Instagram.

Here is Michelle's Twitter.

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on May 28, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on May 28, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on May 27, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

#pasties on strong. Men breathe and go sit down and drink some camomile tea, all u see is plastic pastie flowers 🌺 Ima married woman😂😂😂 LADIES SING MY SONG🤦🏽‍♀️ #stayoutmydmsnothingisgoingdownlilboys #somemenareangrylittlegirls A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on May 4, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

💋💋💋💋 📷:@Mr_6ft7 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Hey New York! I think it's time for some listening session fun🌻 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Slim thick🌻 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

✨ NORFOLK, VA! ✨ The sold out show on the #HelloKimberlyTour was so LIT that I had to come back! 😘 See all of you this Saturday at Chrysler Hall! 🌻🎤 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Nope, i'm not pregnant. I just had some ribs from @puffandpetalslounge Thick girl problems🌻 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

I put two shots up in the air, the people scattered everywhere💡 #4 @lyndonlynx this hair is super rocked out. Loves🌻🎥 A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:04am PST