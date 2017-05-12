Giants minicamp invitee can hit field goals from 75 yards out

Very often, kickers brought into an NFL camp are either the incumbent starter or the proverbial practice leg – just there so that the starter doesn’t injure himself with too much kicking.

In the case of Felix Menard-Briere, he appears to have anything but a practice leg.

Menard-Briere, a fourth-round pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the recently conducted CFL Draft, will be at Giants rookie minicamp this weekend. He’s an unsigned player who went to college in Canada and an invitee who is currently not under contract, but chances are he’ll impress.

Especially if he can show off a few kicks like this. A graduate of the Universite de Montreal after a standout career, Menard-Briere posted a highlight video of himself from two years ago nailing a field goal from 75 yards:

What’s impressive is that he had plenty of height and distance. Remember, he kicked from his own 35-yard line because the field dimensions in Canada are different (110 yards). But he kicks long and high, something that surely will impress any number of NFL teams.

For those wondering, he kicked with a regulation ball that is equivalent to an NFL ball. Also, this field goal attempt was not off a tee but from the turf with only a field goal kicking holder device in place to keep the ball upright.

The longest field goal in NFL history was in 2013, a 64-yard attempt by Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater.​