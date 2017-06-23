Giants' Weston Richburg the top center in the NFL, according to PFF

There has been a lot of attention played this offseason on just how good some playmakers on the New York Giants were ranked by analytics sites. But one oft-overlooked Giants player ranked at the top of the NFL this past season and he is barely getting the same buzz.

Not anymore.

According to Pro Football Focus, center Weston Richburg was the top graded-player in the league at his position. Set to enter his fourth year in the league, Richburg is a former second round pick who is beginning to look like a franchise offensive lineman for the Giants.

According to PFF, Richburg had the ‘Top Pass Block Grade’ in the NFL for all centers at 90.3. He was closely followed by Rodney Hudson of the Oakland Raiders at 90.2 and then the Bears’ Cody Whitehair at 87.1.

That is some impressive company. Hudson was a Pro Bowl selection last year and Whitehair was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

While there has been a lot of attention this offseason over a new contract for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants also will need to re-sign Richburg after next season. Given his more than solid play since entering the league along with his continued growth and upside, the Giants will need to set aside a good chunk of change for Richburg.​