Giants to work out Michigan's Erik Magnuson​: Source

Big Blue continues due diligence in search for offensive line help.

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : April 19, 2017
Eli Manning's helmet sitting idly by during the New York Giants' matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The New York Giants will work out Michigan offensive lineman Erik Magnuson this week. (Photo: Getty Images)
It is no secret that the New York Giants need to draft some offensive line talent; one of the worst units in the league last year is still in need of an upgrade. An NFL draft prospect that is visiting this week can help in that regard and could potentially start right away for Big Blue.
 
Erik Magnuson is visiting the Giants this week, a source tells Metro New York. The Michigan offensive lineman, a mainstay at right tackle the past three seasons, will visit with the team and work out, the source said.
 
It caps off a busy stretch for one of the nation’s top offensive linemen over the last two seasons as Magnuson has visited and worked out for several NFL teams.
 
While he projects at right tackle in the NFL, Magnuson has the strength and athleticism to play inside at guard. In the preseason, Magnuson was named to the Outland Trophy watchlist for the nation’s top interior offensive lineman.
 
While he wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, a surprise to many, he ran an impressive 5.41 in the 40 at his pro day last month. 
