Giants' Janoris Jenkins among elite group of NFL CB's

In the first year of a five-year, $62.5 million contract, Jenkins stood out for the Giants. Not only did he put up some big numbers with 44 tackles and three interceptions as well as a sack, it was the small number that he put up that perhaps impresses the most.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins had ‘The Fewest Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap’ in the NFC East. According to the analytics site, Jenkins allowed just .84 yards per coverage snap, beating big names such as Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (1.01) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (1.23). That’s some pretty solid company let alone an impressive list to top.
Of those three players, Jenkins was the only player named to the Pro Bowl roster last year. In fact, Jenkins and Giants safety Landon Collins were the only two players from their division named to the NFC’s team, a note that is certainly good news for the Giants but bad news for NFC East quarterbacks.
Coming into the Giants, Jenkins had shown immense talent and coverage ability but seemed to fade in the fourth quarter of games.
It was always something that led to questions about his intensity as well as fitness. There also was a tendency to get beaten over the top, not a shock given his penchant for gambling in coverage.
When a player is as aggressive as Jenkins, those types of big plays are a given from time-to-time.
The good news for the Giants and Jenkins is his increased maturity and growth this season as his emergence has turned the Giants secondary into one of the best and deepest units in the league.