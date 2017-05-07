Mets P Matt Harvey suspended for three games without pay

New York Mets starter Matt Harvey has been suspended by the club for three days without pay for violating team rules, as first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Originally slated to start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, Harvey was sent home instead. Left-hander Adam Wilk will start in his place.

In order for the Mets to make space for Wilk on the 40-man roster, they transferred Noah Syndergaard, who is nursing a torn lat, to the 60-day disabled list.

Manager Terry Collins opted not to disclose the violations that brought about Harvey’s suspension.

However, sources have told Newsday’s Marc Carig that it has nothing to do with the sex toy that was placed in back-up catcher Kevin Plawecki’s locker on Friday night.

The 29-year-old Wilk has made just nine combined appearances in his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers in 2011-2012 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2015. In three career starts, he is 0-3 with an 8.18 ERA.

In triple-A Las Vegas this season, he is 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA.