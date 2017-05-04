 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

NFL analyst Mike Renner believes Giants pick Evan Engram will be a bust

Renner, of Pro Football Focus and more, believes that Big Blue drafted a player that will be a big disappointment

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : May 04, 2017 | Updated : May 04, 2017
Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram stiff arms a defender.
The New York Giants selected Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram with the No. 23 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. (Photo: Getty Images)

At least one prominent analytics website isn’t a huge fan of the New York Giants first-round pick, calling the selection of a tight end one of the most likely busts of the NFL draft.

Evan Engram is a fascinating pick for the Giants, who took the Ole Miss product No. 23 overall in last week’s draft. He is a tremendous athlete who tested off the charts at the NFL combine and had the kind of production in the SEC that makes for a first round pick. He’s a threat as a receiver and a nightmare matchup.

Those are all good things, by the way.

But he isn’t an offensive tackle, which the Giants still sorely needed after failing to take an offensive lineman until the sixth round.

He also isn’t a very good blocker, which Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus and the Washington Post writes in a scathing assessment.

Terms such as “tweener” and an analysis of his tape from Ole Miss yields that Engram was “a liability as a run-blocker.”

Yikes.

“The Giants’ heavy reliance on 11-personnel (one back, one tight end and three receivers) basically demands an in-line tight end to have any threat of the run. If New York expects people to fear their rushing attack with Engram lined up on the end of the line, the Giants could be in for a rude awakening.

That means Engram is essentially a slot receiver in the NFL, and the Giants already have a pretty good one there in second-year man Sterling Shepard.

On the list by Renner, Engram is listed as the No. 4 player with “Really Big Bust Potential."

Tags:GiantsEvan EngramNFL
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe