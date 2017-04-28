Risky tifo set to be unveiled for Red Bulls' Dax McCarty

There will be a tifo for Dax McCarty on Saturday at Red Bull Arena, this despite sanctions against two of the groups that compose the supporters sections at New York Red Bulls games, an area collectively known as the ‘South Ward.’

Earlier this week, the Red Bulls had handed down sanctions that cover two games for separate incidents in the last couple of matches involving the Empire Supporters Club, the oldest and largest of the three groups, as well as the Garden State Ultras.

The ban includes no use of smoke after goals by the supporters and the loss of tifo privileges.

Tifo is an internationally known soccer term referring to fan-generated displays, often banners and flags that are typically presented prior to a match.

Not included in that ban is the third group in the ‘South Ward’ known as Viking Army. Metro has learned that Viking Army will have a tifo to honor McCarty on Saturday night. A captain of the Red Bulls the last two years, McCarty was a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. Many were shocked this offseason when McCarty was traded to the Chicago Fire.

Viking Army will not be allowed to use the pulley system typically used for tifo display, the source said but will spread the banner for McCarty out over the section. The Red Bulls front office approved the banner on Thursday afternoon.