Jets' Sheldon Richardson throws shade at Giants WR Brandon Marshall

While the door might not have hit former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall out of Gang Green's locker room, his former teammate and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson sounded like he wanted it to when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

After being asked why the Jets' locker room is "a whole lot easier to get along with," Richardson not-so-cryptically claimed that there are "15 reasons why."

It's a jab at Marshall, who wore the No. 15 with the Jets before leaving in free agency to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants right across the hall:

'Locker room's easier to get along with now' Why? '15 reasons why' Sheldon Richardson's jab at ex-teammate Brandon Marshall (📹 @KMart_LI) pic.twitter.com/5RneOUQroh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 23, 2017

Marshall spent two seasons with the Jets and experienced extremely varying results. His first year in 2015 yielded a career year for him. He led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns and put up a Jets franchise record 109 receptions for 1,502 yards.

Last season wasn't nearly as successful as he posted just 788 yards.

It's puzzling that Richardson is the one to say this considering he has been a source of problems throughout his time in New York. In 2015, he was pulled over for speeding with two men and a 12-year-old in the car only for authorities to find a loaded handgun within the vehicle. He was suspended for one game.

He also broadcast a profanity-laced rant on social media at the end of last season voicing his displeasure about playing a Saturday-night game against the Miami Dolphins.