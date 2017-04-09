Yankees key 2017 dates ahead of Monday's home opener

The Bronx cathedral that is Yankee Stadium opens its doors on Monday for the pinstripes’ home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays (1:05 p.m.).

Some home cooking might be just what the Yankees need after a tough opening stretch on the road that already saw them lose two out of three games to the Rays.Their early trip did end on a positive note though with a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. C.C. Sabathia put together a solid effort yet again in the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits over six innings. Aaron Judge led the offensive effort with two RBI and his first home run of the season.

The lower end of the rotation will be asked to start the home schedule off on the right foot as Michael Pineda is expected to take the ball on Monday. His last start on April 5 against these very Rays did not go well as he allowed four runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings. New York would go on to lose the game 4-1. He’ll face off against Alex Cobb once again, who allowed just one run in 5.2 innings in that Rays victory.

Luis Severino will take the ball on Wednesday before Masahiro Tanaka tries to get his season on track Thursday. In two starts this season, Tanaka has pitched a combined 7.2 innings and allowed 10 earned runs on 14 hits.

Yankees fans will have to wait to see catcher Gary Sanchez at the house that Jeter built for a little while after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right bicep.

Besides the product on the field, Monday also ushers in a season containing ceremonies and a plethora of giveaways, offering Yankees fans an added incentive to head to the ballpark all year long.

Key 2017 Yankees Home Dates

Monday, Apr. 10 vs. Rays: Magnetic Schedule Day

Apr. 14-16: First inter-league series of season (vs. Cardinals)

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. Cardinals: Calendar Day

Sunday, Apr. 16 vs. Cardinals: Peeps Plush Night

Apr. 28-30: First home series vs. Orioles

Friday, Apr. 28 vs. Orioles: Yankees Fleece Blanket Night

Saturday, Apr. 29 vs. Orioles: Yankees Tote Bag Day

Sunday, Apr. 30 vs. Orioles: Gary Sanchez Bobblehead Day

May 1-3: First home series vs. Blue Jays

Sunday, May 14 vs. Astros: Derek Jeter Night

Tuesday, May 23 vs. Royals: Dunkin’ Donuts Gift Card Night

Friday, May 26 vs. Athletics: Yankees Freezer Mug Night

Jun. 6-8: First home series vs. Red Sox

Friday, Jun. 9 vs. Orioles: Reggie Jackson Bobblehead Night

Sunday, Jun. 11 vs. Orioles: Bat Day

Wednesday, Jun. 21 vs. Angels: Cap Night

Sunday, Jun. 25 vs. Rangers: Old-Timers' Day

Friday, Jul. 7 vs. Brewers: Yankees Beach Towel Night

Sunday, Jul. 9 vs. Brewers: Whitey Ford Bobblehead Day

Friday, Jul. 28 vs. Rays: Collectible Cup Night

Saturday, Jul. 29 vs. Rays: Yankees Camo Cap Day

Wednesday, Aug. 2 vs. Tigers: Poster Day

Aug. 14-15: Subway Series vs. Mets

Aug. 25-27: Only home series vs. Robinson Cano and Seattle Mariners

Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Mariners: Star Wars Night

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Mariners: Yankees Collectible Truck Day

Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. Mariners: Aroldis Chapman Bobblehead Day

Aug. 28-30: Only home series vs. defending AL champion Indians

Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. Indians: Yankees Drawstring Backpack Day

Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Orioles: 1977 World Championship Fan Ring Day

Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Blue Jays: Last game of the regular season