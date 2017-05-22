When is the 2017 Belmont Stakes? (Post time, horse race odds)

It's no news that there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2017, as different throughbreds won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness earlier this spring.

In the Derby, Always Dreaming took the top prize — but weeks later in the Preakness the horse looked tired and finished in eighth. He was seven spots behind the champion Cloud Computing.

Both are expected to be in competition at the Belmont Stakes, on Saturday, June 10. Post time for the main event is expected to be just around 6:45 p.m.

Classic Empire — which performed solidly in each of the previous races — is a 2-to-1 favorite, just ahead of Always Dreaming. Cloud Competing is a long shot with 14-to-1 odds.

The race is the 142nd annual event to take place at Long Island's famed horce racing facility. Below are the latest odds and post positions:

1. Multiplier (18/1)

2. Cloud Computing (14/1)

3. Hence (19/1)

4. Always Dreaming (3/2)

5. Classic Empire (2/1)

6. Gunnevera (10/1)

7. Term of Art (45/1)

8. Senior Investment (25/1)

9. Lookin At Lee (8/1)

10. Conquest Mo Money (9/1)