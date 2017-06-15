When is McGregor - Mayweather fight? (Date, day, start)

The much anticipated Conor McGregor - Floyd Mayweather fight finally has a date.

The UFC star and the undefeated boxing star will meet in a boxing match on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White told ESPN that the fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

"We've been in negotiations for a while," White told ESPN. "Negotiations went smooth. Floyd is surrounded by some smart people, and we got this thing done. The impossible deal is now done."

McGregor immediately trolled his opponent on Twitter when the fight became official, tweeting out a photo of himself and Mayweather's dad, Floyd Mayweather Sr.. McGregor has been taking pot shots at Floyd Jr.'s age (he's 40) for months in anticipation of the fight finally being scheduled.

The two fighters will fight at the Super Welterweight class at 154.