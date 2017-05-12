The best outdoor fitness classes in Boston

There's nothing quite like summer in the city of Boston. Trade in the cramped gyms and overpriced studios for some fresh air with these diverse outdoor fitness classes:

Seaport Sweat

If your bank account is looking pretty sparse, fear not: Seaport Sweat is back in action with 153 free classes on Seaport Common, next to District Hall. Running from June 1 through September 29, the diverse programming ranges from boot camps and yoga to boxing and local favorites like Kick it by Eliza. Also, keep your eyes open for their partnership with Equinox for a masterclass once a month. Free

Broncore Fitness Summer Series Bootcamp

Get your butt kicked by Bron Volney, known for his cult favorite HIIT classes with battle ropes and thumping beats. The 45-minute classes include short bouts of high intensity cardio followed by even shorter rest periods. Classes are on City Hall Plaza at Government Center, Tuesday evenings at 6 PM from May 30th to August 22nd. $15 per class or $55 for four

Exhale Battery Wharf Outdoor Yoga

If it's all about location, then Exhale Battery Wharf has it covered: A prime spot on the Harborwalk next to the Battery Wharf Hotel, where they host 7 outdoor yoga classes a week from June to September. And on Wednesdays at 7am, you can catch B/SPOKE director of talent and senior lead instructor Aly Raymer taking charge. Mats are complimentary. $25, or free for Exhale members

BollyX, Fabulously Fit with Katie, and more at Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Instead of taking up residence on the couch after work, pick up a healthy habit on Faneuil Hall Marketplace.They won't judge you for popping into one of the nearby watering holes after, either. Head to Faneuil's website for a comprehensive listing of classes and dates. Free

Endurance Pilates in the Park

Glow in the (almost) dark with a 45-minute pilates class at dusk in Blackstone Park, brought to you by the team at Endurance. Dates are June 21, July 12, and August 2nd, all at 8pm. Don't forget to bring your own mat, but they'll provide the glow sticks. Free

Envoy Hotel Rooftop Yoga

Working out is always better with a view. Head to the popular Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy for 60-minute yoga classes on the last Sunday of June, July and August. And no, you don't have to be a hotel guest to attend. Attendees must BYOM (bring your own mat). Free

Ali Baldassare's MSL Pilates Bootcamp

The MSL stands for "Move. Sweat. Love.", and that's just what the Boston fitness guru is known for. Check out her class for a fusion of creative cardio drills, classical pilates, and innovative core exercises. Classes take place on the Rose Kennedy Greenway at the North End every other Monday from June through September at 6:15-7:15pm. Free, $5 suggested donation

Kick It By Eliza and Yoga on the Green at the Street

Head to The Street at Chestnut Hill every Tuesday at 7pm from June 6 to September 26 to sweat it out in this high energy cardio kickboxing class, known for its heavy duty following throughout Boston. To get your zen on, The Street will also host Yoga on The Green every Sunday morning at 10am from June 4 to October 1. And with Shake Shack just around the corner, we know where you'll be after. Free

Booty for the Battle

It's one night only, but it's worth it: The 50-minute fitness class is taught by Kelly Brabant, the brain child behind the ever popular Booty by Brabants fitness class and clothing line. The third annual fundraiser, which raises money for Metastatic Breast Cancer research, will be on Saturday, June 24 at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center. $30 for early bird tickets, $40 after June 1, $10 general admission