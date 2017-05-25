Hit up a Beyonce baby shower brunch right here in Boston

If you're bummed about not being invited to Beyonce's star-studded baby shower last weekend, don't fret because Back Bay Harry's plans to celebrate the arrival of her new bundles of joy right here in Boston.

The cocktail bar and restaurant invites the Beyhive to its latest super fan Sunday brunch event on June 4, this time in honor of the singer's soon-to-be-born twins. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can munch on a special three-course menu prepared by chef Jason Santos and the Back Bay Harry's squad that's filled with tongue-in-cheek, Beyonce-themed meals and drinks.

Each table will start off with an appetizer of Buns in Beyonce's Oven, warm cinnamon buns lathered in sticky sweet vanilla icing. For the entree portion of the brunch, fans can choose from a variety of offerings, including Blue Ivy's Dwindling Inheritance French Toast, consisting of blueberry pancakes made with mixed berry compote, candied pecans and topped with vanilla whipped cream, as well as the Crazy in Love Caprese Avocado Flatbread, featuring sunny side up eggs, mozzarella cheese, basil and a cherry tomato relish. Back Bay Harry's plans to channel the Knowles family matriarch for dessert with its Grandma Tina's Tiramisu Mousee Cake, made with an espresso glaze, fresh berries and powered sugar.

Attendees will also want to get in formation for the brunch's cheeky drink menu, which includes offerings ranging from the Preggonce Rum Punch ($13) to the Pink Rose Sangria ($13). If you're in the mood to go all-out like Queen Bey, order the Twin Bucket of Bubbles, featuring two bottles of sparkling wine accompanied by orange and pineapple juices ($95).

And although Queen Bey won't actually be in attendance, the restaurant will be playing all of Beyonce's best music videos and performances on its big screen televisions, as well as a soundtrack of her greatest hits. And it wouldn't be a baby shower unless there were a few games and giveaways on hand.

If you go:

June 4, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Back Bay Harry's, 142 Berkeley St., Boston, $40, 21+, backbayharrys.com