The jokes on Big Papi at this star-studded roast

David Ortiz has one more big event planned before wrapping up his seemingly never-ending retirement tour.

Big Papi and his pals are taking over the House of Blues this summer for a night of laughs, partying and more for a once-in-a-lifetime roast that you won’t be able to catch on Comedy Central. “The Roast of David Ortiz” is set to take over the concert hall on June 22, with all proceeds going to the Red Sox slugger’s nonprofit, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which helps to provide heart surgeries for kids in the Dominican Republic and across New England.

A number of Boston sports stars are scheduled to join the former designated hitter at the special evening, including his ex-teammate and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, as well as New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Expect the athletes to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets as they sling jokes on the dais.

Since the city is a hotbed for comedy, it wouldn’t be right unless a few local comics showed up. Everyone’s favorite Canton native Bill Burr and Camrbridge-born funnyman Lenny Clarke will be there to give it to Big Papi, while Boston’s Josh Wolf will serve as the emcee.

In addition to the collection of local stars, comedian Sarah Tiana, “Avengers” actor Anthony Mackie and a host of other special guests are set to show up at the roast. Hopefully Mackie will bring his “Captain America” co-star and Sudbury native Chris Evans (we can dream right?).

Once everyone is done poking fun at our beloved homerun hitter, attendees will get a chance to bid on memorabilia, in-person experiences and other prizes during a live auction. Guests will then be able to hit the dance floor and party with Ortiz and his celebrity friends on the eve of his jersey retirement ceremony at Fenway Park.

If you go: