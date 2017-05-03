Celebrate May the 4th with these ‘Star Wars’ events

Calling all Rebel scum and scruffy-looking nerf herders: you’re favorite holiday has returned. While the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is still many months away, fans can get their fix of this far, far away galaxy right here in Boston for the annual May the 4th celebration. From special screenings to intergalactic cocktails, here’s how you can feel the Force.

1. ‘The Force Awakens’ at the Museum of Science

As part of Boston’s ArtWeek series, the Museum of Science’s Charles Hayden Planetarium will host special screenings of “Star Wars: Episode VII” on Thursday.

While the observatory usually features incredible images of stars and other celestial bodies, this time it will serve as a backdrop to the amazing adventures of Rey, Finn, BB-8 and the rest of “The Force Awakens” crew. So lie back and watch General Leia and the Resistance attempt to defeat Kylo Ren and the mighty First Order.

The museum also encourages fans to dress up as their favorite characters, so channel your inner Wookie and go all out like Chewbacca mom — just don’t bring any real weapons, please.

May 4, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston. $12. mos.org.

2. ‘Spaceballs’ at the Brattle Theatre

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan who can take a joke, head over to Cambridge on Thursday for the Brattle Theatre’s “first ever epic troll” of May the 4th.

The theater has a pair of screenings planned to get under the skin of Jedi fanatics, featuring back-to-back showings of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “Spaceballs.” The later is director’s Mel Brooks’ 1987 parody of the “Star Wars” franchise, which has become a cult classic in its own right.

May the Schwartz be with you!

May 4, 9:30 p.m., Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. $11. brattlefilm.org.

3. May the 4th be with brew

If you’d rather have a brew or two to celebrate “Star Wars” Day, Hops N Scotch has you covered.

The Brookline bar and brunch spot is inviting fans to share a toast to the beloved sci-fi series on Thursday night. Hops puts the Mos Eisley Cantina to shame with its a wide selection of over 80 kinds of beer and 100 types of scotch, whiskey and bourbon.

No lightsabers are required, but we’re guessing droids aren’t allowed.

May 4, 5:30 p.m., Hops N Scotch, 1306 Beacon St., Brookline. hopsnscotchbar.com.

4. May the 4th at Waypoint

This Cambridge seafood hotspot is going all out for “Star Wars” Day this year.

Waypoint invites fans to a late night celebration Thursday, featuring oysters, wine, pizza and a “hearty helping of ‘Star Wars’ puns.” So go Han Yolo with your bad jokes.

There will also be “Force-inspired” drink specials, including Jägermeister and rosé bubbles, plus a fully stocked raw bar courtesy of Island Creek Oysters.

May 4, 11 p.m. – 12:30 p.m., Waypoint, 1030 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. waypointharvard.com.​