Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' tour takes over Boston this summer

Boston's summer just got so much hotter thanks to hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning rapper announced on Monday that he's hitting the road again in support of his chart-topping new album, Damn. Lamar’s latest tour is set to make a stop at the TD Garden on Saturday, July 22.

In addition to K-Dot, the evening will also feature performances by Lamar’s recent “Goosebumps” collaborator Travis Scott, as well as "Broccoli" hit-maker D.R.A.M.

While Massachusetts isn’t known for being a mecca to talented rappers, local fans have shown Lamar a ton of love over the years, which is probably why he keeps coming back to the Bay State.

The Compton-born artist performed alongside the likes of Lil Jon, Ty Dolla $ign, and Jennifer Lopez during the 2014 Jam'n 94.5's Summer Jam tour in Mansfield. Lamar also headlined Boston Calling’s 2013 festival before opening for Kanye West at the TD Garden later that fall.

Most recently, K-Dot earned a prestigious honor from Harvard University’s library. The Cambridge institution officially archived Lamar’s third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, along with three other records at the University’s W.E.B. Du Bois Research Institute.

The 17-city Damn tour kicks off Wednesday, July 12, in Phoenix, Arizona, before heading to Houston, Texas, on July 15. Lamar’s latest string of gigs is set to wrap up on Sunday, August 6, in Los Angeles California.

Tickets are set to go on sale for the general public via Ticketmaster starting Friday, April 28, while American Express members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, April 25.

Check out the full list of dates below.