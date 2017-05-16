Take a dive at these luxury pools around Boston

If you’re in search of a swimming pool with all the perks of a beach resort cabana, look no further. From Newton to the Seaport, these area hotels have everything you need for a fun day splashing around town. Check out these luxury pools in Boston.

1. Hotel Indigo

The popular BOKX Pool at Newton’s chic Hotel Indigo has everything you need to enjoy the summer weather in style. Open June through Memorial Day, the pool channels the vibes of South Beach with its full service outdoor bar, as well as its private cabana and fire pit rentals. Newton residents who want to take a dip get a $5 discount, however, the pool is only open to the public Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

399 Grove Street, Newton, $30, newtonboutiquehotel.com

2. Revere Hotel

Following recent renovations, the Revere Hotel’s rooftop pool is bigger and better than ever thanks to an expanded bar area, plus brand new furniture for sitting poolside or in the lounge. In addition to the usual cabana and couch rentals, the hotel is also offering groups of four to eight special lounge reservations on Mondays and Tuesdays, complete with a drink cart featuring cocktails that will rotate each night. Non-hotel guests who’re 21 and older can access the pool between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning in May, as well as throughout the week at the same times beginning in June.

200 Stuart St., Boston, $20-$30, reverehotel.com

3. The Langham Hotel

Open year round, the luxurious pool at the Langham Hotel is a go-to destination for families. Perched beneath a glass atrium, the 40-foot long, four-foot deep indoor swimming hole is the ideal place to cool off when the temperatures start to swelter. Guests can also bathe under the natural sunlight while relaxing in the lounge’s wooden deck chairs, or in the nearby whirlpool. When the kids have tired themselves out, grab a cocktail featuring the hotel’s new signature Reserve Gin custom spirit.

250 Franklin St., Boston, $25, langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/boston

4. The Colonnade Hotel

Another staple of the Back Bay area, the rooftop pool at the Colonnade Hotel is the perfect place to feel that Boston breeze during a warm summer day. Visitors can sip on pitchers of the hotel’s signature sangria as they relax in a private cabana or daybed. Fitness fanatics can also get their poolside yoga on when Tuesday and Thursday morning classes with instructor Rebecca Pacheco resume in July. The pool officially opens on Friday, May 26, but is only available to the public Monday through Friday. However, admission is just $10 for attendees 21 and over who want to take nighttime swims after 5 p.m. Otherwise, admission is $45 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

120 Huntington Ave., Boston, $10-$45, colonnadehotel.com

5. Seaport Hotel

If you want to get a workout in with your swim, head to the Seaport Hotel’s Wave Health and Fitness center. The hotel’s 24-hour gym is consistently rated one of the best in Boston, and it shows with its state-of-the-art pool, which was recently renovated with new tiled surfaces, a new liner plus underwater lighting and speakers. Guests can visit this Seaport District gem anytime between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, or between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

1 Seaport Lane, Boston, $20, seaportboston.com