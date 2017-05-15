Boston's trendiest roofdecks and outdoor patios

Boston does its best work in the summer. The students are gone, the train cars are less crowded and the weather works its magic on both wardrobes and attitudes. Everybody wants to be outside, of course, maximizing those precious few days of freedom until the cold inevitably returns. But until then, there are roof decks to relax on, patios to people-watch, plus plenty of food and drink to go round. Here are the top spots to get your al fresco on around town.

Felipe’s

A few years ago, this Harvard Square taqueria moved spaces and debuted its glorious new rooftop bar and lounge, the perfect place to double fist a burrito and margarita, all while watching a scenic Cambridge sunset. Just make sure to get there before 5 p.m., when the working crowd descends in droves to blow off some steam and munch on Mexican fare.

21 Brattle St., Cambridge, harvardsq.felipestaqueria.com

Coppersmith

Skip the outdoor patio and head right to the Airdeck, this Southie restaurant’s rooftop featuring a vintage Airstream trailer refashioned into a craft beer and cocktail bar. Grab a savory pimiento cheese sandwich and the Sweet Tease cocktail with sweet tea vodka, peach liqueur, lemon ginger simple syrup and soda water ($12).

40 W 3rd St., South Boston, coppersmithboston.com

Rooftop @ Revere

After a recent $28 million remodeling job, the Revere Hotel opens its stylish rooftop pool and lounge again for the season, complete with a full bar, new outdoor seating, a menu featuring fruity creations like white peach and watermelon salad ($12), as well as classic New England favorites, like the lobster roll, made with a shallot aioli on a buttery brioche roll ($25). Did we mention there’s a pool? It’s like you’re in L.A., but right in the heart of the Back Bay.

200 Stuart St., Boston, reverehotel.com

Ocean Prime

If mingling with the in-crowd is your thing, you’ll want to hit Ocean Prime’s patio, which debuts at the popular seafood and steak house on June 1. A regular hotspot for Boston’s top athletes, the Seaport restaurant features live music, plenty of prime cut steak and fresh fare from the sea, as well as one of Boston’s most Instagrammable cocktail, the Berries & Bubbles, a vaporous dry ice concoction made with Belvedere citrus bodka, marinated berries, house made sour, and Domaine Chandon Brut ($16).

140 Seaport Blvd., Boston, ocean-prime.com

Hojoko

Hojoko brings rock and roll to Fenway on a daily basis. Diners can enjoy a spicy tuna burger ($19) right beside the Verb Hotel’s retro pool. The vibe is fun, the music is loud, and this is definitely the place to let loose, whether that’s dancing or tossing your sake cup into your less than stellar Tinder date’s face. The choice is yours.

1271 Boylston St., Boston, hojokoboston.com

Cinquecento Roman Trattoria

Can anything beat an al fresco charcuterie board? Didn’t think so. Cinquecento’s outdoor lounge and bar is the perfect place to spend a few hours noshing on Italian meats and cheeses after being on your feet all day at nearby SoWa. Try the negroni flight for updates on the classic cocktail.

500 Harrison Ave., Boston, cinquecentoboston.com