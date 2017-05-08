McDonald’s brings 'crafted' recipes to Massachusetts

The culinary world is obsessed with all things craft these days, and now McDonald’s is getting in on the movement with its new “signature” sandwich series.

The famed fast-food joint is looking to revamp its menu to meet the needs of hungry Millennials, which is why it’s introducing a trio of customizable options that are a far cry from your typical Big Mac with fries order.

“The idea was to have a big, bold flavor profile,” says chef Mike Lingo, of McDonald’s menu innovation team. “Customers are being more adventurous.”

Inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine, the Pico Guacamole features a combination of freshly made Pico de Gallo, white cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch, lettuce and, of course, plenty of creamy guacamole. The sandwich, as well as the other new recipes, comes with a protein choice of buttermilk crispy chicken, grilled chicken or the classic quarter pounder beef patty.

Meanwhile, barbeque fans can get their fix with the Sweet BBQ Bacon, an offering of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with white cheddar cheese, plus grilled and crispy onions, that’s lathered in sweet spicy sauce. Finally there’s the American-style Maple Bacon Dijon sandwich, which also includes smoked bacon, white cheddar, lettuce and grilled onions, but topped with a sweet maple seasoning that’s paired with a creamy Dijon sauce.

The “signature crafted recipes” are being rolled out at select locations nationwide, including the restaurant in Everett, and will be rotated out of the menu every four to six months (a sriracha recipe is in the works for the Boston region later this year). However, the food isn’t the only thing getting upgraded at the Golden Arches.

McDonald’s is also introducing some 21st century tech to its franchises with its user-friendly, touch screen kiosks, which will allow customers to create, customize and purchase their orders. Radar tags will be distributed as well, so servers can bring your Happy Meals and other goodies right to your table.

The kiosks have been installed at 11 restaurants around Massachusetts, with 12 more additions on their way by the end of the year.

“It’s the right thing right now,” says Jeff Brewster, owner of the Everett McDonald’s. “We’ll make a lot of customers happy, that’s the main thing.”​