Where to get the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gifts in Boston

Hugs and phone calls are perfectly fine, but don't leave mama with empty hands on Mother's Day. If you're not the planning type, here's eight gifts available at Boston area stores that you can snag just in time to show up on mom's doorstep Sunday morning.

1. Seacoast Sweets 'The Mini Gift'

Handmade chocolate patties straight from Newburyport? Yes, please! Kirstyn Pearl, who started making the patties in her Bentley dorm room, uses her family recipe to create these delicious treats. The "Mini Gift" has four chocolate patties in a quartet of flavors, like peppermint, peanut butter, coconut, and s'mores.

$15, Olives and Grace, 623 Tremont St, Boston, olivesandgrace.com.

2. Jade Throw

The entire family will want to snuggle up on the couch in this mohair wool and angora blanket that exudes luxury and comfort. A rich jewel tone green, throw it over a chair or keep it at the end of the bed for chilly nights thing spring.

$293, Modern Relik, 96 Clematis Ave., Waltham, modernrelik.com.

3. The Volante Farms Cookbook: A Century of Growing

If your mom's a whiz in the kitchen, she'll love to browse this collection that takes you behind-the-scenes of the beloved Needham farm. Recipes include Spring Pea and Asparagus Soup and White Chocolate Rhubarb Scones.

$35, Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, volantefarms.com, or Boston General Store, 305 Harvard St., Brookline, bostongeneralstore.com.

4. Lady Planter

Everyone loves a bouquet of flowers, but they always seem to droop after just a day or two. Snag this fun planter with a sturdy succulent at Stow Greenhouses's Boston Public Market stall, and you can guarantee it'll put a smile on Mom's face for a long time.

$20, Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, bostonpublicmarket.org.

5. Deep Tissue Massage

A massage relieves tension, eases chronic discomfort and improves flexibility. Plus, there's no screaming children for an entire hour! For bonus points with mom, add on reflexology or a face and scalp massage. If you arrive a little early, enjoy the crackling fire in the fireside lounge.

$125 for 60 minutes, G2o Spa + Salon, 278 Newbury St., Boston, g2ospasalon.com.

6. Water Lily Earrings

Made by New Hampshire jewelry designer Elise Morgan, these sterling silver earrings recreate natural forms with metal. With a satin texture, the earrings are both delicate and sophisticated. There's also a matching pendant necklace if you want to go the extra mile.

$145, Museum of Fine Arts Bookstore, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org.

7. Diana Krall Concert Tickets

The five-time Grammy winner will bring her jazz knowledge and brand new album, "Turn Up the Quiet," to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on June 17. Bring your mom as your hot date, or let your parents have a night out on the town.

$63.75+, Boch Center Shubert Theatre, 65 Tremont St., Boston, bochcenter.org.

8. NBCycle WX09

If your mom's idea of a good time is sweating it out on the spin bike, her day of renting shoes can be over. NBCycle combines the performance of a cycle shoe (plenty of mid-foot support, odor-management technology) with the comfort and style of a sneaker, which is great for the life of any busy mother. Just be sure to check that her favorite boutique studio's bikes are SPD®-cleat compatible (cleat sold separately).

$124.99, New Balance Boston, 583 Boylston St., Boston, newbalance.com.