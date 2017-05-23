Celebrate National Wine Day with rosé gummy bears at Lion's Tail

If you’re in the mood for something sweet to celebrate National Wine Day on Thursday, look no further than Lion’s Tail.

Located near the luxurious Ink Block apartments, this swanky cocktail bar is breaking out a special menu for the big day. In addition to sipping on various types of vino, guests can try one of Lion’s Tail’s delicious, homemade rosé gummy bears, which put a boozy twist on the fruity treat.

The wine-filled gummy bears usually cost an additional $3 per glass, but in honor of National Wine Day, the candy concoctions will be complimentary with any purchase of rosé, either inside the bar or on its patio. Lion’s Tail will also debut a rotating rosé menu crafted by owner and beverage director, Jarek Mountain.

Visitors will be able to sip from a selection of four different wines, ranging from a 2016 Austrian Huber Rosé ($11) to the Italian Sommariva Sparkling Brut ($13). Hailing from France, glasses of Sasha Lichine Single Blend Rosé[tab]($12) and Lafage Miraflors ($12) will also be available.

If you haven’t checked out Lion’s Tale yet, it’s a pretty awesome addition to the South End scene. Co-owned by Dropkick Murphys’ frontman Ken Casey and HGTV star Taniya Nayak, as well as Nayak’s husband and local restaurateur Brian O’Donnell, the bar and restaurant boasts a menu of classic cocktail favorites, plus innovative new creations by Mountain, who previously served as the beverage director for the always-popular Back Bay Harry’s.

So if you’re still on the search for National Wine Day plans or just a spot to sip rosé this summer, head to Lion’s Tale.

If you go:

300 Harrison Ave., South End, Boston, lionstailboston.com.