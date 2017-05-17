5 New England foods that make perfect summer treats

New England cuisine is at its best when the warm weather finally hits. From the region’s second to none seafood to its iconic cold beverages, there’s something to satisfy every local. Here are five quintessential New England treats you have to try this summer.

1.Del’s Frozen Lemonade

Take a bite out of the summer heat with this Ocean State favorite. Del’s Frozen Lemonade officially launched in 1948 as a quaint stand in Cranston, and now boasts dozens of shops located around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. For those looking for an extra kick, Del’s partnered with Narragansett to create two-styles of shandy, mixing their iconic lemonade with Gansett’s lager for a perfect warm weather boozy beverage.

Various locations, Rhode Island and Mass., dels.com

2.Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

The Vermont-based ice cream company is beloved by not just New England, but the entire country. Whether you’re grabbing a pint of Chocolate Cherry Garcia from the grocery store or scooping up a cone from any of their shops located across the nation, indulging in Ben & Jerry’s is never a bad time. Looking for a road trip? Take the kids to Waterbury this summer for a tour of the brand’s factory.

Various locations, benjerry.com

3. Lobster rolls

Lobster rolls are synonymous with summer in New England, and everybody has their own take on this iconic dish. Whether it’s warmed up and drenched in butter or cold and lathered in mayo, you can’t go wrong with this crustacean-filled sandwich. If you don’t mind waiting in line, head to Revere Beach and try the lobster roll at Kelly’s Roast Beef, a mouthwatering combination of diced celery, mayo and a ton of lobster meat.

Kelly’s Roast Beef, 410 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, kellysroastbeef.com

4. Frappes

A New England phenomenon, frappes are not to be confused with milkshakes, even though they’re pretty much the same thing anywhere else you go in the country. In these parts, though, a frappe is a blend of ice cream, milk and sometimes flavoring. The local version of a milkshake is similar, just without ice cream. Got it? Good. Try the fan-favorite vanilla frappe at Lizzy’s.

New England is weird.

Lizzy’s, 29 Church St., Cambridge, or 367 Moody St., Waltham, lizzysicecream.com

5. Fenway Franks

A summertime trip to the home of the Red Sox isn’t complete until you’ve gotten a Fenway Frank. The beloved Boston dish beat out every other ballpark’s menu during this year’s MLB Hot Dog Madness challenge by the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. It’s not hard to see why. What could be better than a steamed Kayem beef frank topped with relish, spicy brown mustard and onions on a New England-style, top-split bun?

Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston, boston.redsox.mlb.com