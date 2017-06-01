South Boston’s Supper Club invites you to a Prince birthday bash

Prince may have left his large fan base early in his lifetime, but Boston admirers of the pop icon can relive his musical legacy next week at the Supper Club at Capo in South Boston.

Tribute band LoVeSEXY celebrates Prince’s 58th birthday with a lineup of his biggest hits, including the entirety of the popular album Purple Rain. The band encourages event goers to wear purple in Prince’s honor.

The event is kicking off the Supper Club’s new live music lineup on Wednesdays, where local bands from a variety of genres are performing for those looking to break up the workweek. The Supper Club, located in the basement of Italian restaurant Capo, is a bar and lounge which opened earlier this year to host live music, dancing and comedy. The venue already offers entertainers Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

LoVeSEXY is a 6-piece band, with six members paying ode to Prince on guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, saxophone and flute. Founding member, manager and drummer Chris Botehlo says the band is most concerned with emulating Prince’s sound, rather thank his distinctive look.

“We focus on performing the music as close to the record as oppose to other tributes that are more into the costumes, where the music doesn’t take precedent,” Botehlo says.

The musician says that Prince’s death drew more attention to the band and has allowed them to play at venues nationally, outside of their New England home base.

“A lot of people are very happy that we do this and just want to experience his music since his passing,” Botehlo says.

While admission is free, organizers suggest attendees make a reservation at Capo and mention they are heading to the Supper Club after dinner. Be sure to check out the restaurant’s pastas, pizzas and traditional Italian dishes.

If you go:

June 7, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), 443 W Broadway, South Boston, free, 21+, caposouthboston.com