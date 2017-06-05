Tom Brady and Tony Robbins want to teach you the secrets to success

In case you haven’t noticed the myriad of billboards around Boston’s highways, Tom Brady is joining motivational speaking guru Tony Robbins for a star-studded event in the Seaport District this week.

The five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback headlines Thursday’s “Ultimate Wealth and Achievement Summit” at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Fellow Patriots player Julian Edelman will also be there to dole out life and business advice, along with CNBC’s “The Profit” host Marcus Lemonis and Skinnygirl founder and TV personality Bethenny Frankel.

If you're not familiar with Robbins, the 57-year-old "CEO Whisperer" has spent the better part of the last three decades helping average Joe's and Fortune 500 CEOs alike get motivated with his rock concert-like events and best-selling self-help books. The acclaimed businessman and author has inspired notable figures ranging from Oprah Winfrey to former President Bill Clinton over the years, so it's no surprise that he's teaming up with a superstar like Brady.

According to the website description, the summit will be a “one-day blockbuster event” that will offer training in business skills ranging from the areas of marketing and sales to personal development and negotiation. Meanwhile, the lineup of “experts” in attendance will share their thoughts and tips on how to create successful strategies and maximize wealth.

If you’re itching to find out Brady’s keys to success both on and off the field, tickets aren’t cheap. General admission tickets cost $75 and will get you seats in the back of the venue, while "executive" seating in the middle of the convention center cost a whopping $295.

Fans who want a more personal experience with Thursday's guests better prepare to pony up even more cash, as the $495 "platinum" level passes include lunch and a Q&A session with Lemonis, plus priorty check-in, seats closer to the stage and a copy of Robbins' book "Unshakeable." For a cool $1995, attendees will get all of that, as well as access to the exclusive "diamond" area, and photo opportunities with both Brady and Edelman.

If you go:

June 8, 7 a.m., Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, $75+, tonyrobbinstour.com