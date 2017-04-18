Breakfast hot dogs are a real, delicious thing at Danish Dogs

There’s no hotter trend in food than fancy breakfasts — you’re all familiar with unicorn toast, right? Instagram’s healthy food crowd aren’t the only ones driving innovation in the breakfast world though: meet the breakfast hot dog.

So simple, so elegant — that this wasn’t cooked up by an American is, frankly, shocking. Breakfast hot dogs, or as they’re officially called, Morning Dogs, are a product of Danish Dogs, the oddball stand inside Grand Central run by revered Danish chef Claus Meyer (amusingly around the corner from his fine dining flagship Agern).

Yes, one of the kings of all things foraged — excuse us, "purposefully sourced" — and smoked is turning out highbrow hot dogs for New York commuters, and they've come to take over breakfast, too.

Here's the Morning Dogs lineup, all made on a griddle with soft-scrambled eggs, available daily until 11 a.m.:

The Brooklyn: avocado, pickled green tomatoes, chili, crispy onions

The Bronx: sausage, pickled fennel, spicy ketchup, cheddar cheese

The Queens: crispy bacon, smoked cheddar, pickled red onions, potato chips

The Manhattan: smoked salmon, pickled cucumber, horseradish, cream cheese

We're not totally sure what about the Bronx says "pickled fennel" to Meyer, but that's a solid roster (sorry, Staten Island). If you're feeling Meyer's take on the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, you can also get Nordic toasts at his Great Northern Food Hall also in Grand Central, pastries at his Meyers Bageri bakery in Williamsburg, and casual fare at the just-opened Norman with fellow Danish marquee chef Fredrik Berselius (Aska) inside the new “co-living” space A/D/O.

Morning Dogs face some serious competition for Grand Central's morning crowd — the train station also contains one of the few Shake Shacks that serve breakfast.