These giant animal sculptures in Brooklyn remind you to call mom

A giant menagerie is popping up in Brooklyn Bridge Plaza with a special message.

Only through this weekend, May 19-21, you can see an eagle with a 14-foot wingspan protecting her nest, a 15-foot-tall octopus and a gorilla towering 24 feet over your puny human frame. These animals are thanks to Lysol’s Protect Like a Mother display in Brooklyn Bridge Plaza (60 Furman St.)

The oversized sculpture garden was meant to debut on Mother’s Day weekend, but bad weather delayed it for a week. Regardless, these giant mama animals are accompanied by signs describing the protective instincts of various species in the animal kingdom. But really, they're meant to serve as a reminder that nobody takes care of you like mom, so maybe do the least you can and call her sometime soon, OK?

While you’re in the neighborhood, check out the Brooklyn Historical Society’s new DUMBO outpost all about the borough’s waterways, and don't miss some of the best public art in the city right nearby, including Anish Kapoor's swirling whirlpool "Descension." It may seem a little on the nose, but "Descension" is meant to be a contemplative piece on the infinitely varying nature of water — and humanity itself. So look past the obvious and maybe try to sublimate your emotions by letting them drain away beyond the boundaries of our world.

Once you're done browing all the educational art, toast your efforts by raising a drink at one of the city’s best floating bars (Bonus: The new NYC Ferry will drop you off right at the dock for the Brooklyn Barge, if you want to go from boat to boat, drink to drink.) Cheers to moms and warm weather!