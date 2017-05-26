This new food hall coming to the High Line is giving us life

The food scene along the High Line will get a new player this fall when a popular food hall expands to 28th Street.

Visited by 7.5 million people in 2015, the elevated park has seen a boom in dining along its entire 1.45-mile length. The latest newcomer will be Union Fare 28, an offshoot of the hugely successful Union Fare food hall that opened almost exactly a year ago near Union Square.

Coming to 535 W. 28th St. in late 2017, Union Fare 28 will be smaller than its original at 30,000 square feet and sit just off the 28th Street entrance to the High Line, which stretches 23 blocks from Gansevoort to 34th streets.

Unlike most food halls, Union Fare isn’t a collection of independent restaurants. Rather, owner Will Kim partnered with various chefs at each of its food concepts, from a charcuterie stall to a full-service restaurant, beer and cocktail bars, a cafe that transitions into a wine bar after noon and a grab-and-go market with poke, a bakery and other options.

The look and feel will be similar to the warm industrial ambiance of the original, with a much more French feel. The more upscale restaurant in the space will be called French Dnr, serving Mediterranean-influenced cuisine, with two more casual sister concepts: Fog Cutter will be an oysters-and-champagne affair with other small plates, while Bar Coquette will serve classic French cocktails and bites.

The space will also house a new American restaurant called Union Fare Grill as well as a marketplace and bakery, plus a lounge and gallery.

While neighborhoods along the High Line have undergone a culinary boom since it opened in 2009, Union Fare 28 will come in at a relatively underserved point. Both of its other other food hall options — the city’s OG Chelsea Market and scrappy newcomer Gansevoort Market — are located below 16th Street.