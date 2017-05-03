Celebrate 'Star Wars' day in NYC and May the 4th be with you

Hey “Star Wars” fans: May the Fourth be with you!

Playing on “May the Force be with you,” a phrase first spoken in “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope,” the biggest holiday of the year for franchise fans means lots of cool “Star Wars”-themed things to do.

And holy sith, man your ships because these are just a few of the events you can look forward to, because, “Do or do not. There is no try.”

New York Philharmonic “Star Wars” Concert Series ticket giveaway

The Philharmonic is celebrating “Star Wars” day by offering early access to the “Star Wars” Film Concert Series. The David Geffen Hall Box Office at Lincoln Center opens at 8 a.m. Those who arrive by 9:30 a.m. can enter a raffle for the chance to win a free pair of tickets to the “Star Wars” concert of your choice. Winners will be announced at 10 a.m.

You can enjoy the New York Philharmonic’s brass section performing music from the “Star Wars” movies and meet R2D2, Kylo Ren, stormtroopers and other “Star Wars” characters from costumed fan groups while you wait.

The first 20 “Star Wars” fans in costume can snag some official “Star Wars” merchandise and collectible vinyl. “Please leave your blasters at home,” the Philharmonic asks.

Check out the list of upcoming concerts in the series by visiting nyphil.org/starwars.

$4 screening of “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” in Bushwick

Syndicated, a bar, theater and kitchen located at 40 Bogart Street in Brooklyn, is showing the J.J. Abrams-directed “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for $4 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

On Friday, “Star Wars: Rogue One” will play at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Tickets for each show are $4.

For more information, visit syndicatedbk.com.

“The Force Awakens”... for free

Hit Rockefeller Park at 7 p.m. for a free outdoor screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

At 7:30 p.m., Gemini + Scorpio on Douglass Street in Gowanus is showing “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One” for a suggested donation of $10.

Be a doer, not a watcher with laser tag and trivia

Yoda might have said, “Hmph. Adventure. Heh. Excitement. Heh. A Jedi craves not these things,” but we can’t all be Jedis. And we do crave excitement and adventure.

Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 East 27th Street, Manhattan, is hosting five rounds of “Star Wars” Day Trivia starting at 8 p.m.

Reserve your team’s (free) tickets on EventBright. Costumes are encouraged.

If you need to give your Force powers a break, get physical at May the 4th laser tag at BowlMor Lanes at Chelsea Piers. Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door.

For more information, check out the May the 4th Galactic Laser Tag Facebook invite.

Mix and match game in “East Village hive of scum and villainy”

“May the [blank] be with you” at Sidewalk Café, 94 Avenue A, Manhattan. Starting at 8 p.m., your hosts Chris Calogero and Tiffany Leigh welcome you to a night of comedy with Omar Nieve Capra, “the beauty and the beast of burlesque” Bunny Buxomm and “the four-eyed devil of nerdcore hip hop” Schaffer the Darklord.

Answer Match Game NYC’s “fill in the blank” questions for a chance to win “Star Wars” prize packs and a chance to win door prizes.

The event is free, but requires a purchase of one drink or one food item.

Find out more on Match Game NYC’s Facebook invite.

Jedi mind tricks: Improv

Ten Bones Theatre presents Entirely From Memory - “Star Wars”: A New Hope at 8 p.m. at The Striker, 123 E. 24th Street, Flatiron. The company will cast the show “blindly” and in front of the audience, incorporate lines written by the audience and deal with any wildcards. Tickets are $10 and are available at thepit-nyc.com.

Stay for the show “Star Wars: The Farce Awakens” (a musical parody) at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at thepit-nyc.com.

May the funny bone be with you in Queens.

Shalewa Sharpe, Erica Bradshaw, Marc Gerber and Brian McGuinness are a few of the comedians lined up for a night of “Star Wars” comedy and trivia. Win prizes at Laugh it up, Astoria! starting at 9 p.m. at Q.E.D., “an after-school space for grown-ups,” located on 27-16 23rd Avenue in Astoria. For more information on the event (which will set you back six bones), visit qedastoria.com.