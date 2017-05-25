Get free coffee all summer at NYC’s gorgeous new Loosie's Cafe

Secret gardens don’t usually come with a caffeinated hideaway, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Loosie’s Café.

The Loosie’s empire began as a New Orleans-inspired piano bar, spawned a California chic restaurant, and has now created an enchanted all-day greenhouse garden.

Tucked under the Williamsburg Bridge, Loosie’s Cafe (93 S. Sixth St.) requires an almost “Alice in Wonderland” kind of journey down a garden path through a tunnel of ivy and vines.

Once you’ve left the dimension of our noisy city, you emerge into the glass greenhouse full of plants, a geometric mural by Love Berto and hammocks, if your day needs that kind of relaxation. While tons of natural light can shine in, the glass roof will protect you from summer rains.

If that all sounds like you’ll never want to leave, that’s the point. As other cafes are trying to keep people from lingering, Loosie’s makes it easy to stay all day, whether to co-work (wi-fi is free!), daydream or just enjoy the garden that studio apartments just can’t support.

Early birds will reap the biggest rewards: All summer long, Loosie’s is offering free coffee from 7-8 a.m., even its lattes and specialty drinks.

And because the cafe sits right on the doorstep of Loosie’s Kitchen, you’ll never have to pair your brew with a stale croissant. Pastry chef Kyla Kelly basically has an honorary art degree after creating pastries for the Met and the National Arts Club. At Loosie’s, she’s making treats like superfood doughnuts and matcha cream puffs fresh all day, as well as seasonal desserts. (There are savory menu options too, like BECs at breakfast and salads and sandwiches later in the day.)

Free morning coffee isn’t the only perk — happy hour starts at noon every day at Loosie’s, with $5 rotating drink specials (the uber-healthy kale matcha margarita was a recent entry), plus $5 rosé and $1 oysters until closing time at 6 p.m.

Loosie’s Cafe is open daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend brunch starts at 11 a.m.