Sublime Boudoir, a party born in Amsterdam, comes to NYC

ARTS

“She Inspires”

This art show is on theme for Mother’s Day. Untitled Space gallery’s Indira Cesarine — fresh off her acclaimed “Nasty Women” show — brings together the works of 60 female artists dedicated to the women who have inspired them, famous and their own personal mentors. Several artists will appear to discuss their works and subjects May 16. Proceeds benefit She Should Run, which supports female candidates. Through May 20, Untitled Space, 45 Lispenard St., Unit 1W, free, untitled-space.com

COMEDY

Relationsh*t

Feel better about your own love life (and maybe even pick up some tips on sex, dating and cohabitating) at Relationsh*t, a show that puts comedians onstage to rap about their relationships and then get real-time advice from licensed therapists. Part sketch comedy, part storytime, part save-the-copay-with-your-therapist, the late-night show is hosted by Lynn Bixenspan and Morgan Pielli. May 12, 9:30 p.m., QED, 27-16, 23rd Ave., Queens, $8-$10, qedastoria.com

DRINKS

Five Boro Craft Beer Fest

Sip your way across the city at this sudsy celebration, with over 100 beers from more than 50 local breweries. In addition to souvenir glasses, you’ll take home a surprise gift. There will also be light bites from neighboring restaurants to help absorb the hops, plus live music from Rusty Cannons and Mokra. May 12, 6:30-10:30 p.m., The Well, 272 Meserole St., Brooklyn, $85, fiveborocraftbeerfest.com

PARTY

Sublime Boudoir

A decadent festival of vintage sensuality arrives for two nights of immersive performances and booze-fueled revelry at Alder Manor. Sublime Boudoir offers music, dancing, bites and drinks in a sumptuous setting with cabaret and circus performances. There’s also visual art (from multimedia to floral design) and DJing by the Roustabouts. Plus, this party got its start in Amsterdam, so you have to imagine that your hosts know what they’re doing. May 12-13, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Alder Manor, 1097 N. Broadway, $99, sublime-boudoir.com

ARTS

Muscle Memory

From art to advertising, almost everything we see is dictated by and geared toward the male gaze. This Friday, an exhibit at World Money Gallery in Bushwick questions what it would mean to truly see the world through the female gaze — and what that even looks like. Madelyn Owens (paint, collage, drawing) and Kelly Murphy (language) present pieces that give ownership back to objectifying imagery, and question what it means to “own” a body, with “Muscle Memory.” May 12-27, 7:30 p.m., World Money Gallery, 41 Montrose Ave., Brooklyn, Free, worldmoneygallery.com

IMMERSIVE

New York Adventure Club UrbExpo

Leave your drab city life and immerse yourself in authentic urban art with the New York Adventure Club’s UrbExpo, a one-night-only installation at the Jefferson Market Library. The 19th-century courthouse transports you back in time through dramatic music and lighting, all to showcase a collection of art that offers a breadth of perspective on subculture through graffiti, photos, paintings and more. It’s free to attend; prints start at $40. May 13, 8-11 p.m., Jefferson Market Library, 425 Avenue of the Americas, free, nyadventureclub.com

COCKTAILS

Chocolate, BBQ & Cocktails

Did someone call for an event combining all the best things in life? The Highline Ballroom is making it happen this weekend, hosted Harlem star chef JJ Johnson, with sweet and savory chocolate dishes while sipping straight spirits and custom cocktails. VIPs enter an hour early and enjoy a cooking demo and champagne tasting. May 13, 1-3 p.m., Highline Ballroom, 431 W. 16th St., $55-$75, cocktailclassic.com

BASKETBALL

NY Liberty Opening Day

Now that the men of the NBA have had their fun, it’s the ladies’ turn to rule the courts. New York’s own home team the Liberty are taking center court in Madison Square Garden against the San Antonio Stars on Saturday, so bring your mom for an early Mother’s Day treat of sports and the amazing moves by The Timeless Torches, the team’s over-40 dance troupe. May 13, 3 p.m., $29-$76, nyliberty.com

BURLESQUE

Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque

The notorious SuicideGirls, a group of pin-up and alternative models who banded together to defy conventional beauty standards back in 2001, are bringing their Blackheart Burlesque show to the Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday and Le Poisson Rouge on Saturday. Their highly choreographed shows are heavy on the pop culture — expect anything from hip-swaying stormtroopers to Lara Croft. May 13-14, 9 p.m., multiple locations, $25-$150, blackheartburlesque.com

FOOD

Harlem EatUp!

Explore the best of Harlem’s booming culinary scene through one incredible week of events with Harlem EatUp! This year, the festival begins with a Billie Holiday tribute at the Apollo, followed by dine-ins at local hot spots (where the chef often partners with special guests), demos, parties and more. It all culminates in the Harlem Stroll Ultimate Grand Tasting in Morningside Park, with all-you-can-eat samples of local specialties, plus cocktails, on May 20-21. May 16-21, multiple locations, $25-$230, harlemeatup.com

ARTS

Gardening the Trash

Could the next big trend in fashion be “trashion”? A new exhibit shows what our future may look like in a world where clothes are made of recycled materials like plastic bottles. Juxtaposing actual trash with sumptuous fabrics, “Gardening the Trash” offers a spring theme echoing Japanese flower gardens created by Arthur Huang of Miniwiz, an upcycling technology firm, and luxury textile maker Bonotto. May 17-23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Glasgow Caledonian University, 64 Wooster St., free, nycxdesign.com