A Big Fake Wedding, save Sunny's and more things to do in NYC

Looking for things to do this week? We've got five amazing events to fill your calendar, from a fake wedding you can actually attend to a fundraiser for a beloved Brooklyn institution.

Jazz and Drinks at Sunny’s

Around since the 1800s, Sunny’s has always served the transients, hippies, vagabonds and, more recently, gentrifiers of Red Hook. But to keep being the relaxed, art-focused bar it is, owner Tone Balzano Johansen needs to raise $65,000 to buy the building. There’s a fundraiser if you can contribute, or this month, Sunny’s will open on Mondays to host a jazz night with drink specials by a special guest bartender. All proceeds go directly to fund the future of a Brooklyn institution. Mondays, 4 p.m.-midnight, Sunny's Bar, 253 Conover St., Red Hook, sunnysforever.com

Who's getting excited to attend the nation's largest #startup event!? Check out some of our fave memories from 2016 https://t.co/3Q0bQSPBon — #TechDay (@TechDayHQ) April 13, 2017

New York TechDay

Key into the hottest trends in tech when 575 start-ups come together at Pier 94 for New York TechDay to display all the latest trends. In addition to a full floor showcasing these up-and-coming companies, there are also two stages with live demos of new products and a “Shark Tank” open casting call. It’s free to attend, but you can gain up-close access (including admission to ask-me-anything sessions) for $235. April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pier 94, 711 12th Ave., Free-$235, techdayhq.com

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!

An all-star lineup of performers is doing what the Trump administration isn’t: saving America. Proceeds from “Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” will go toward five national organizations that protect human rights. That might just be why it’s able to draw headliners like Barry Manilow, Vanessa Williams, Andy Cohen, Lachanze, Chita Rivera, Lisa Lampanelli and more. Tickets start at an affordable $30, and why not enjoy a cabaret while contributing toward several great causes? April 18, 8 p.m., The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., $30-$250, concertsforamerica.com

Brisket King of NYC

There’s no better time than Passover to crown the Brisket King of NYC. Competing chefs come together in Fort Greene to vie for the title, which will be awarded by a panel of judges led by Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor of Texas Monthly (which is apparently a real job you can have, kiddos, so dream big). Never fear, there is also a People’s Choice award that you can take part in choosing once you rightfully sample all 25 beefy contenders, washed down by beer and cocktails. April 19, 6-9:30 p.m. LIU’s Food Science Academy, 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, $75-$90, brisketkingnyc.com

We love reliving our very first event of 2017! Rivet Events, you nailed it. Take a look: https://t.co/ogH96vZHSE! — The Big Fake Wedding (@BigFakeWedding) February 13, 2017

Big Fake Wedding

If those big wedding expos in convention halls just aren’t your thing — but, well, you really should start planning that thing at some point — you’ll want to check out the Big Fake Wedding NYC. Vendors come together to throw an actual wedding that shows off what they offer, with dinner and drinks for guests, who attend a staged ceremony and reception. You get to party but also browse what’s on the wedding scene these days, from dresses and cake to photographers and bands. April 19, 7-9 p.m., Midtown Loft & Terrace, 267 Fifth Ave., $25, thebigfakewedding.com