When do NYC street fairs start?

The best part about spring is being able to spend a lot of time outside the house, enjoying the best street fairs, flea markets and food markets the city has to offer. Even better if that includes delicious food that may not have been on your radar.

A New York City street fair in the spring gives you the opportunity to try different foods from local and non-local vendors; it’s the perfect time to expand your palate and try something new, or enjoy a favorite dish you might have a hard time finding elsewhere.

Beginning April 22, the Queens International Market will kick off the season by offering over 40 food vendors who will be serving cuisines from around the world. If you’re looking to try a squid stick or some fried ice cream, this may be the food fair for you. The market will be open every Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

If you want to stick to a Manhattan location and want to taste dishes from some of the city’s best restaurants (without waiting forever to get a reservation), check out Mad. Sq. Eats in the Flatiron District. The bi-annual event kicks off May 13 and will continue through June 9 for the spring market; their fall market runs September 2 through September 29. If you’re looking for a quick bite after work or want to meet up with some friends when the weather is nice, this is a cool spot to check out. Bring family and friends if their visits to NYC overlap with the market dates since they're also get unparalleled views of the Flatiron building.

Although there are many fairs and markets popping up in the city for a day or two this spring and summer, here is a quick list of our favorites that will open in April and May and will remain open every day or on the weekends throughout the spring. If you're not good with directions, we've got you covered. Check out the map at the bottom for the locations of our favorite fairs this spring.