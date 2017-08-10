4 can't miss events at the 2017 Boston Seafood Festival

Schedule in some summertime merriment while you still can at the Boston Seafood Festival on Aug. 13., where everyone can sample and learn how to cook seafood of all types with the whole family.

The Boston Fisheries Foundation hosts the annual fest to educate, embrace and share the bounty of our Atlantic food source. While the festivities will be going on all day, here are four featured events that celebrate the best catches of Boston’s iconic seafood selections.

Battle of the Shuckers

While Joey Chestnut might be known for competitive eating, you might just get your claim to fame at the “Battle of the Suckers” race at the Boston Seafood Festival. This event, sponsored by Rhode Island’s Matunuck Oyster Farm, will reward the top-three contestants with cash prizes, including $500 for the best-in-schuck. Participants can register online and must purchase a general admission ticket for the festival.

Chef demos

Learn how to bouillabaisse from the best with chef demos running from noon to 6 p.m. in 30-minute intervals. Guest chefs include Charles R. Foster from Concord’s Woods Hill Table, Brendan Burke of Serafina, Yvonne’s Juan Pedrosa and many more. Two dieticians will also be hosting a session at 2 p.m., with a “mystery basket” challenge between several chefs afterwards.

Harpoon Beer Garden

Wash down that seared salmon with a pint of hoppy goodness at the Harpoon Beer Garden located within the festival grounds. Beverage options include the quintessential Harpoon IPA, the thirst-quenching UFO White Ale, Harpoon Craft Cider and UFO Huckleberry. Valid IDs are required for entry, which also includes fun outdoor games like cornhole and giant Jenga. An $80 VIP ticket includes two drinks from the beer garden, as well as admission to the lobster bake and a souvenir tote bag.

Lobster bake

Loosen that belt buckle while heading over to the lobster bake, as the comprehensive menu will be sure to get your mouth watering. Options include, of course, steamed lobster, with accompagnements like clams, locally sourced corn on the cob, pasta salad, toasted buns galore and drawn, or melted, butter for dipping. A lobster bake ticket, which includes admission, can be purchased for $50 and provides a full plate of food from this gastronomic paradise.

If you go:

Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Boston Fish Pier, 212 Northern Ave., Boston, $15+, bostonseafoodfestival.org