Say 'I do' at these new Boston wedding venues

The 2017 wedding season may be in full swing, but if you're planning your nuptials for next year, it's time to settle on a space. Luckily, the greater Boston area is flush with new, wedding venues that accommodate ceremonies and receptions of all sizes. Get ready to slice the cake and toss the bouquet, because it's time to prep for walking down the aisle.

Boasting a stunning view of Downtown Boston, the historic Ames Boston Hotel (1 Court St.) has unveiled 1,700 square feet of event space on the hotel's second floor. The new offerings embrace the building's historic background (it's frequently referred to as Boston's first skyscraper) with touches of modern style. Named the Ames and Oliver & Oakes rooms, the spaces are charming venues for intimate weddings that accommodate up to 125 guests.

The Ames room is the larger of the two, flanked by a small library of vintage cloth books. With soaring ceilings and large arched windows, natural light streams through the space. Blue entryways, light oak flooring and wood veneer wainscoting are topped by wood paneling painted in a charcoal color. With the recent opening of Chef Mary Dumont's first independent restaurant, Cultivar, on the hotel's first floor, comes the option to customize catering menus for the event spaces with her sustainable cuisine and ingredients grown in the restaurant's hydroponic garden.

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston Common (10 Avery St.) has undergone a multi-million dollar transformation with their new ballroom, a 2500-square-foot space overlooking the Common. With 12-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of Tremont Street and a fresh color palette of warm silver and taupe complemented by light wood accent walls and platinum-leafed wall treatments, it would be hard to not fall in love here. An additional function space, The Studio, is ideal for pre-wedding functions or cocktail hours, and features a stunning iridescent mother of pearl wall that's a spectacular welcome for guests.

The new Ritz ballroom can accommodate 300 guests for a reception, or 250 guests for dinner. Also new on the hotel venue front is the new Silver Ballroom at the Revere Hotel Boston Common (200 Stuart St.). Previously occupied by Theatre 1, the Silver Ballroom is a 3950-square-foot customizable venue that accommodates 359 guests for a reception-style event. Glittering chandeliers, a separate bridal suite and state of the art technology pair perfectly with the hotel's prime location just steps from the Common and Boston Public Garden.

For intimate wedding receptions, new restaurants are highly coveted venues throughout the city. For those looking for a historic touch, Les Sablons (2 Bennett St., Cambridge) is located in the iconic Conductor's Building in Harvard Square. Built in 1912, the industrial exterior provides a unique contract with the modern interior, where European style provides a taste of both London and Paris. A 450-square-foot semi-private dining room accommodates 38-seated guests for a stylish private event. Another restaurant that has gained significant interest as a wedding venue is Capo Restaurant (443 W Broadway, South Boston), and its latest addition this winter, the Supper Club. Combining both the upstairs and downstairs of Capo, weddings can now have live entertainment on either floor, as well as utilize the downstairs space for a late night after-party. While the Supper Club itself can accommodate 100-seated guests or 180 for cocktail-style events, full capacity for both is 360.

If you're willing to host your big day outside of the city, your guests certainly won't be disappointed. The Hotel Salem (209 Essex St. Salem), which opens its doors in September, is located in the historic building that previously served as the Newmark department store. The hotel will feature three distinctive dining and private event spaces, including a signature New American restaurant, a 75-seat rooftop bar and lounge, plus a subterranean private event space.