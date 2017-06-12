Treat dad to a feast in Boston for Father’s Day

If you’re planning on feasting on Father’s Day, Boston has plenty of delicious options. Whether you’re old man likes surf and turf, hog roasts with cigars or just lots of barbecue, he definitely won’t leave this year’s celebration hungry. Here’s where you should take dad for his big day.

Beat Brasserie

Break out the tie-dye tee because Beat Brasserie is celebrating Father’s Day with a Grateful Dad Bluegrass Brunch. Singer and guitarist Frank Drake will lead his band through a set heavy on cover songs geared towards Deadheads— so feel free to make a request. Chef James Heard’s brunch menu includes sweet chili lacquered baby back ribs ($15), duck confit hash with sunny-side-up eggs and mint pesto ($15.50), plus skirt steak and eggs with grits ($21).

9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., 13 Brattle St., Cambridge. beathotel.com

Café Fleuri

In the Financial District, there’s a special Father’s Day edition of Café Fleuri’s jazzy City Brunch. Located in The Langham, the restaurant’s menu features a special barbecue section and beer from local Boston brewery, Lord Hobo. There will be other drinks on tap too, of course. The extensive brunch will include a Belgian waffle and omelet stations, seafood and sushi, a carving station, made-to-order pasta and an impressive array of desserts.

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 250 Franklin St., Boston, $75 per adult, $45 for children between 5 and 12, free for children under 4, langhamhotels.com/boston

Coppersmith

Treat dad to a daylong BBQ and crab boil cookout with live music at Coppersmith’s ‘Cue and Claw. Chef Jason Heard’s team will stoke the smoker with baby back ribs, cooked southern style, “low and slow.” Jonah Crab claws, shrimp, Andouille sausage and corn complete the picnic ($26), which will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Coppersmith will also serve up its regular brunch and dinner menus, while children ages 10 and under can eat free from the kid’s menu.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 40 West Third, Boston, $26, 40 West Third, coppersmithboston.com

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

The popular Back Bay restaurant celebrates Father’s Day with brunch specials not normally included on the regular menu. Chef Eric Swartz pairs cinnamon raisin French toast with a rhubarb compote, eggs Benedict with smoked ham and tomato jam, plus and a lump crab omelet with quinoa, asparagus and Havarti cheese. Dinner is also switched up with specials that include spaghetti with lobster in a sherry lobster broth, blackened swordfish with fregola and corn salad, basil pesto and cucumber crème fraîche, as well as an eight-ounce center cut filet mignon with lump crab, asparagus and shishito pepper butter.

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. 75 Arlington St., Boston davios.com/boston

Liberty Hotel

The Liberty Hotel’s 5th annual Father's Day Cookout takes place in a private outdoor courtyard called The Yard, a nod to this historic building’s former use as the Charles Street Jail. The event includes live music, but the center of attention is without a doubt the roasting of a heritage breed pig and jerked chicken, courtesy of Chef Anthony Dawodu. A Michter’s bourbon cocktail or glass of Ghost Pines cabernet, as well as summery side dishes and a hand-rolled cigar are included in the price.

3 p.m., 215 Charles St., Boston, $35, showclix.com/event/LibertyFathersDay17

Ocean Prime

Located just off of Seaport Boulevard, Ocean Prime has a great view of the Tall Ship festivities. In between watching these grand vessels, pop into Columbus Ohio restaurateur Cameron Mitchell’s Hub outpost for a Father’s Day discount on the signature 14-ounce prime New York strip steak with lobster gratin. Let’s spell that out: steak with butter-poached lobster claw meat with garlic, baked to golden brown, and served with a cabernet jus. Normally, this posh surf and turf costs $66. Order it on Father’s Day for $60.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. 140 Seaport Blvd., Boston, ocean-prime.com

The Palm Boston

The Palm Boston celebrates dad’s special day with extended Sunday hours, and a lobster special built for two. It includes a choice of starter between lobster bisque and a salad, as well as a sharable platter of a four-pound lobster served with melted butter, lemon and a choice of one side. Take in the seaport view from the patio overlooking the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Noon – 9 p.m. 100 Oliver St., Boston, $99, thepalm.com/boston

Russell House Tavern

Some dads like it hot and Russell House Tavern’s chef Greg Guevin is amping up his menu with peppery, day-to-night specials. There’s the sweet heat of duck fat confit chicken wings in a honey sriracha glaze with soy pickled black radish ($12), the chicken fried hamburger with black pepper and parmesan biscuit with mushroom gravy (20) and the stylish rib eye au poivre with smoked onion rings, blue cheese mashed potato and tomato fonduta ($38). Wash that down with Instructions Not Included, made with coffee bean infused mezcal, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, cherry Heering, sherry and grapefruit.

10 a.m. – 11 p.m., 14 JFK St., Cambridge, russellhousecambridge.com

The Smoke Shop

Chef, owner and world champion pitmaster Andy Husbands is offering a Father’s Day special fit for would-be grill masters. The gift bundle includes a super serious barbecue blade from R. Murphy Knives, the recently debuted “Pitmaster” cookbook written by Husbands and fellow BBQ fanatic Chris Hart, as well as one of the Kendall Square restaurant’s snazzy t-shirts. Stop into The Smoke Shop will be open until midnight on Father’s Day for anyone looking to taste how the pros do it up.

11 a.m. — midnight, 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge, $120 for the gift bundle, thesmokeshopbbq.com

Sweet Cheeks

Given that this is celebrity chef Tiffani Faison’s famed Fenway BBQ joint, it is yet another juicy option for dad. Try the BBQ molasses smoked lamb ribs, which is a full-slab and comes with any two sides ($24). The dish’s flavors are a take on Sweet Cheek’s award-winning Lamb Jam event dish. The lamb ribs are marinated in sweet molasses brine for 24 hours and then smoked low and slow for six to eight hours before being sliced to order. The special dish will only be served on Father’s Day.

11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. 1381 Boylston St, Boston, sweetcheeksq.com