Glow in the Park brings good eats and black light artwork to the Greenway​

Between the new Z zipline and the debut of Trillium’s beer garden, the Rose Kennedy Greenway is quickly becoming one of the trendiest spots in Boston. On Friday, locals can party the night away when Glow in the Park makes its highly-anticipated return.

Now in its third year, the Greenway’s popular outdoor event for young professionals has a host of new foods, drinks and activities for fans to try once the workweek finally wraps up. And just in case Boston’s wacky weather doesn’t cooperate, tents will be on site to keep attendees dry.

Tickets to Glow in the Park include access to some pretty awesome food trucks, as Roxy's Grilled Cheese, North East of The Border, The Bacon Truck and The Shuck Truck will be on hand so you can feast away on Friday night. In addition to the delicious bites, the event will have drinks available from Sam Adams and Lila Wines, and new for 2017, beer from Trillium Brewing Company and wine from Wesport River Vineyards.

Local rockers The Suits will jam on stage as the evening’s live music entertainment, while viral violin sensation Vivian Luo will perform with a set list that hopefully includes another amazing Drake cover.

As per tradition, Glow in the Park will also include intricate light displays for fans to fawn over. After bringing special up-lighting and art to the Greenway in 2016, this year’s event will feature a black light-enabled artwork that will be suspended overhead in the tent area.

And if all that wasn’t enough to keep you occupied on Friday night, attendees can go head-to-head in a series of lawn games facilitated by Social Boston Sports, snap a few selfies in the photo area, as well as hang out under the stars in the outdoor lounge section sponsored by new age furniture company Yogibo. And if you want to keep the fun going, head over Granary Tavern for the official after-party.

If you go:

June 9, 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Rose Kennedy Greenway, High St., Boston, $95-$125, tickets.ruggedraces.com/event/GreenwayGlow