Photos from Boston Comic Con 2017

Boston Comic Con celebrated its 10th anniversary with tens of thousands of fans at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center over the weekend.
The annual three-day fest, which took place Aug. 11-13, featured everything from amazing cosplay costumes to celebrity guest appearances with some of the biggest geek stars.
Check out all the highlights from this year's Boston Comic Con with our gallery above, as well as a few best of moments from social media.
This girl posing Darth Vader easily wins best pic from the event.
"Dr. Who" and "Arrow" star John Barrowman seemed to have too much fun during the festivities.
Although he did find the time to grab some "local fare."
Marvel icon Stan Lee making his final east coast comic con appearance.
Black Panther was in the building.