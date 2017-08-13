Home
 
Photos from Boston Comic Con 2017

See all the cosplay action from this year's comic book fest.
Boston Comic Con 2017
  • Deadpool
    Deadpool stopped by Boston Comic Con.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Game of Thrones
    Yara Alkhars and Christian Abarca showed off their love for "Game of Thrones."

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Disney
    These fans cosplayed as Disney villains Hades and Maleficent

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Teen Titans
    Teen Titans go!

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Beast
    Beast was in the building.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Ghostbusters
    The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from "Ghostbusters."

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Godzilla
    Godzilla roared at Boston Comic Con 2017.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Jokers
    That's a lot of Jokers.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • cosplay
    A cosplayer struck a pose at Boston Comic Con 2017.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Sanders
    Colonel Sanders got in on the cosplay fun.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Lego Batman
    Lego Batman and Robin brought a Lego lobster for dinner.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Spiderman
    Spider-man swung into town.

    Photo by Matt Juul

  • Star Wars
    These are the droids you're looking for.

    Photo by Matt Juul

Boston Comic Con celebrated its 10th anniversary with tens of thousands of fans at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center over the weekend.

The annual three-day fest, which took place Aug. 11-13, featured everything from amazing cosplay costumes to celebrity guest appearances with some of the biggest geek stars.

Check out all the highlights from this year's Boston Comic Con with our gallery above, as well as a few best of moments from social media.

This girl posing Darth Vader easily wins best pic from the event.

#forcechoke #bostoncomicon

A post shared by Judge the Disciple (@judgethedisciple) on

"Dr. Who" and "Arrow" star John Barrowman seemed to have too much fun during the festivities.

 

Just doing my duty @boston_comic_con #BostonComicCon #Boston #kilt

A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on

Although he did find the time to grab some "local fare."

 

Team Barrowman runs on @dunkindonuts :) JB

A post shared by John Barrowman MBE (@johnscotbarrowman) on

Marvel icon Stan Lee making his final east coast comic con appearance.

Black Panther was in the building.

By
Matt Juul
 Published : August 13, 2017
