Gyro up for fast Middle Eastern food in Boston

Middle Eastern-inspired fast food is coming to Boston this July as the New York-based The Halal Guys will open their first Massachusetts location in the Back Bay’s Theater District.

“The company started in 1990 as a food cart run by three Egyptian immigrants,” says franchisee Imran Asghar. “30 years later, over 41 locations are currently open around the world, including all along the West Coast and even as far as South Korea.”

Originally gaining popularity with Muslim cabbies needing a meal on the go, the restaurants now serve a primarily non-Islamic population while still maintaining their roots in high quality, Halal food. “Halal refers to the Muslim religious tradition of respectfully slaughtering animals and preparing meat,” explains Asghar.

The Halal Guys prepares a select variety of food that allows them to provide customers huge portions for around only $10 dollars a meal. Sandwiches and platters with marinated chicken, carefully seasoned beef gyro, or vegetarian falafel are topped with vegetable toppings and drizzled with a special white sauce. Side dishes range from tahini and hummus to fries, and anyone who still has any room after all of that can top things off with a sticky-sweet slice of almond baklava.

The 137 Stuart St. location opening represents over two years of work in trying to introduce The Halal Guys to New England. “After this first store, we plan to grow into many areas like Porter Square and throughout Cambridge,” says Asghar. He also plans for franchises to open near colleges like Northeastern and Boston University to accommodate students dining on a budget. “It really is a great value for what you pay, which attracts many college-aged people” Asghar adds.

So next time you’re in a hurry but want to eat something a bit more lively than your average fast-food, stop by The Halal Guys and enjoy some “American Halal” without ever leaving Boston.

If you go:

137 Stuart St., Boston, thehalalguys.com