A Brooklyn pool party with free drinks? Yes, please!

FILM

Nitehawk’s Back10: 2007

Nitehawk Cinema takes movie-lovers back in time with a new series that kicks off this weekend. Back10: 2007 showcases 19 films that came out exactly a decade ago, ranging from “Superbad” and “Juno” to “There Will Be Blood” and “No Country for Old Men.” It kicks off Friday with a brunch screening of “Live Free or Die Hard,” part of a Fourth of July lineup that also includes two showings of “Jaws” (an annual tradition) where Narragansett beer and lobster rolls will be served. June 30-Aug. 26, Nitehawk Cinema, 136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, $12, nitehawkcinema.com

SUMMER

That Summer Feeling Pop-Up

Where better to check out swimsuits than poolside? L.A.-based beachwear brand 323 Clothing is showing off its latest line at a pop-up party in Bushwick this Saturday. Browse everything from bathing suits to towels while swimming or soaking up rays and sipping complimentary cocktails. A percentage of sales goes to Planned Parenthood and the International Rescue Committee. There will also be art on display by Madelyn Owens (aka Maddie Madonna) and Jessie Bustin (@stickfiguregirl). RSVP to hello@323.clothing. July 1, 1:30-5:30 p.m., 1271 Willoughby Ave., Brooklyn, RSVP, 323.clothing

MUSIC

Hot Summer Nights!

Dance under the stars to the sounds of jumping swing and sultry jazz with a free outdoor concert series starting this week: Hot Summer Nights! Presented by On Stage at Kingsborough, the live music series runs every Saturday in July at Kingsborough Community College’s Lighthouse Bandshell in Brooklyn. Performers include trumpeter Wycliffe Gordon with an homage to Louis Armstrong (July 8). It starts Fourth of July Weekend with patriotic hits by the Rob Stoneback Big Band. July 1-22, 8 p.m., Kingsborough Community College’s Lighthouse Bandshell, Brooklyn, free, onstageatkingsborough.org

ARTS

International African Arts Festival

Celebrate the rich cultural contributions of Africa at the International African Arts Festival. Events include dance workshops, seminars like the Symposium on Culture, Community & Struggle, a marketplace and a food court. There are also live performances from artists including KuluMele (a dance and drumming ensemble), 3hree for Louis (a Louis Armstrong tribute band) and Tito Puente Jr. July 1-4, Commodore Barry Park, Navy St. btwn Flushing and Park Aves., Brooklyn, Suggested Donation: $5, iaafestival.org

PARTY

Get Ur Freak On: A Celebration of Missy Elliott

“Get Ur Freak On” is both the name of the game and a rallying cry at the dance party dedicated to all things Missy E. Slide on your sickest sideways baseball cap to top off that ’00s denim-on-denim ensemble, pop some chewing gum, and get ready to “Work It” on the dance floor until you “Lose Control.” Le Poisson Rouge hosts the musical homage to one of rap’s realest boss bitches with performances by Latasha Alcindor AKA LA and Quiana Parks, plus DJs Tara and Odalys. July 2, 9-11 p.m., Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., $15-$20, lpr.com

COMEDY

CommuniKate

Comedian Kate Berlant never met a feeling too real to mock, and she returns to Joe’s Pub this weekend to destroy your faith in humanity just ahead of a holiday dedicated to freedom, justice and equality for all (or whatever people used to believe in before 2017). With “CommuniKate,” the take-no-prisoners satirist is on point when she’s on script, but she’s even better if she veers off into unfiltered spontaneity, should you be so lucky. Regardless, you’ll have a drink in hand. July 2, 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Ave., $15, joespub.com

WALKING DEAD

Zombie Crawl

This heat might make you feel like the walking dead, but you can go all-out with the theme at the Zombie Crawl this weekend in Williamsburg. Start with a pizza party at the Charleston, where you can have your makeup done for $10, then follow the horde of the undead down Bedford Avenue to McCarren Park. Stop by Bar A for PBR deals, then hit the after-party at Brooklyn Bazaar (8:30 p.m.), with musical acts and a show by Everything Is Terrible. July 2, 4 p.m., The Charleston, 174 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, $20-$25, nyczombiecrawl.com

FILM

“Independence Day” Drinking Game

Sometimes we all feel like Jeff Goldblum, sitting on the floor of a secret government facility and chugging beer because nothing matters anymore. These days, it’s great escapism to see America rally with the rest of the world to defeat a common foe. And the perfect time to do that is Fourth of July Eve at Videology, while playing a drinking game with your fellow late’90s Will Smith fans. July 3, 6 p.m., Videology, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, $12, videologybarandcinema.com

MUSIC

Seaport Concert Series

Celebrate the Fourth at the first of a two-part outdoor concert series at South Street Seaport. David Sanborn (six-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist), trumpeter Maurice Mobetta Brown and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble are on hand for some Independence Day tunes, followed Aug. 3 by an Evening of Glassnote Music featuring Snny, Robert Delong and Baio (of Vampire Weekend). Take it in from the new Garden Bar or Clinton Hall’s picnic tables. July 4 & Aug. 3, Seaport District’s Summer Stage, Fulton St. at Front St., free, southstreetseaport.com

FILM

SummerScreen

Tis the season for free outdoor movie screenings, and one of the best fests returns this month to McCarren Park. SummerScreen offers free live music and food vendors starting at 7 p.m. Films play at sundown each Wednesday in July and August. It kicks off next week with “Mean Girls,” and the run also includes titles like “Selena” and “Donnie Darko.” The last movie of the series is Audience Choice: Vote online now for titles including “Beetlejuice,” “Twister” and “Now and Then.” July 5-Aug. 9, 7 p.m., McCarren Park, Brooklyn, free, summerscreen.org